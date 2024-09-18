SANTA CLARA, CA -- LeanData, the modern revenue orchestration platform for today’s growth leaders, is thrilled to announce the launch of two groundbreaking products: Buying Groups Blueprint and Buying Groups Orchestrator. These innovative solutions are designed to help B2B enterprises optimize their go-to-market (GTM) strategies by leveraging the power of buying groups, enabling companies to drive more revenue, close deals faster and uncover new opportunities.

In today’s complex B2B landscape, enterprise purchase decisions are rarely made by a single individual. Instead, they involve a collection of stakeholders—commonly referred to as buying groups—who each play a critical role in the decision-making process. However, many organizations struggle to identify and engage these groups effectively which leads to missed opportunities and prolonged sales cycles.

“Buying groups have always been key to B2B selling—it’s how the best reps succeed. But scaling this approach across a sales team has been challenging,” said Evan Liang, CEO and co-founder of LeanData. “Now, companies are automating buying groups across go-to-market teams to drive stronger revenue results.”

LeanData’s new Buying Groups Blueprint and Buying Groups Orchestrator products address this challenge head-on:

Buying Groups Blueprint

Analyzes historical patterns in both won and lost opportunities.

Identifies the roles and personas that influence sales outcomes.

Provides a comprehensive analysis of the last 24 months of closed opportunities to identify touchpoints and roles by stage, showing where and how buying groups influence the buying process.

Helps enterprises jumpstart deployment of their buying group strategy more broadly in the enterprise.

Buying Groups Orchestrator

Automates the creation, tracking and management of buying groups without requiring any changes to existing sales processes.

Leverages AI to identify and assign buying group members and their key contact roles throughout the opportunity lifecycle, including surfacing new potential buying groups members.

Visually summarizes the engagement of every critical stakeholder and their influence on the deal via Journey Tracker functionality.

Tracks the effectiveness of buying groups strategies with out-of-the-box reporting on key metrics such as sales cycle length, win rate and pipeline additions.

LeanData is already helping leading companies like TechTarget, Siemens, Palo Alto Networks and NVIDIA to gain a competitive edge in their markets.

“LeanData is proving to be an amazingly useful component in our tech stack for both efficiency and innovation, especially as we evolve toward more sophisticated and nuanced buying groups motions,” stated John Steinert, Chief Marketing Officer at TechTarget. “We use LeanData for routing and related automations, leveraging both out-of-the-box functionality and additions custom built with the LeanData team. We’re grouping together different types of intent data-informed leads and contacts to form a buying group that we can understand and manage more effectively as we work it through our stages.”

“LeanData has been critical in laying the groundwork for NVIDIA’s approach to buying centers,” stated Aristomenis Capogeannis, Senior Director of Enterprise Revenue Marketing at NVIDIA. “Through LeanData’s matching and routing capabilities, it allows NVIDIA to detect key buying signals from the buying center, which feeds into sales efficiency and ultimately, more revenue.”

The launch of these products marks a significant milestone in LeanData’s mission to transform B2B GTM strategies. By enabling companies to better understand, construct and manage their buying groups, LeanData is helping them navigate the challenges of modern B2B sales, ultimately leading to increased win rates, faster sales cycles and larger deals.

The shift to buying groups is driving more revenue for organizations. According to Terry Flaherty, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research on their recent webinar, Drive Long-Term Growth With A Customer-Centric Revenue Transformation, "One of the things we're seeing is if we form buying groups, leverage signals and deliver to sales—opportunities with three or more buying group members, the conversion rates are dramatically different—have seen ranges from 250%, 400% improvement."

For more information on LeanData and its new buying groups products, visit LeanData’s Buying Groups Resource Center, join the LinkedIn Buying Group Leaders community, or talk to a LeanData expert today.

About LeanData

LeanData is the gold standard in revenue orchestration, empowering growth leaders to excel in the buyer-directed world of modern B2B selling. With a fully integrated solution, LeanData simplifies the coordination of plays, people and processes, transforming buyer signals into actionable decisions that drive revenue. For more information, visit LeanData.com.

Media Contact

Jim Bell

+1 669-600-5676

jim.bell@leandata.com

###

SOURCE: LeanData

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire