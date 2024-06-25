COLUMBIA, MO -- Main Street Summit, a company that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, today announced the upcoming Venture & Startup Track at Main Street Summit, taking place on October 8–10, 2024 in Columbia, Missouri. This track is specifically designed for early stage investors and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to elevate their business to the next level. With a focus on startup content and exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts such as Wade Foster, Bryce Roberts, Joe Kaiser, Willy Schlacks, Sandy Kemper, Rebecca Fannin, and Turner Novak, attendees can expect a high-quality and fun experience. Passes are now available for purchase at https://www.mainstreetsummit.com/venture.

This announcement from Main Street Summit underscores the company's commitment to supporting the growth and success of startups and budding entrepreneurs. By offering tailored events and programming for the Venture & Startup Track, Main Street Summit aims to provide valuable resources, connections, and insights that can help attendees navigate the challenges of building a business and accelerate their path to success.

Looking ahead, Main Street Summit is dedicated to expanding its offerings and further empowering entrepreneurs and startups to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape. By continuing to curate engaging events and providing access to valuable resources, Main Street Summit remains committed to being a catalyst for success in the entrepreneurial community.

For more information about Main Street Summit and the upcoming Venture & Startup Track event, please visit https://www.mainstreetsummit.com/venture.

About Main Street Summit

Main Street Summit is a festival for business owners, operators, investors, and teams to gather for two full days of world-class programming, engaging conversation with practitioners, top-notch hospitality, and of course, plenty of fun. Located in Columbia, MO, we offer a unique choose your own adventure experience that combines expert-led sessions with opportunities for learning and networking. The festival lineup is packed with world-class and differentiated content, engaging conversations with practitioners, and expert-led presentations.

We are gathering experts from every related discipline. From talent recruitment and retention, sales and marketing, and management of managers, to practical tax strategies, leveraging digital tools, and capital allocation.

Our mission is to create the ideal environment for owners, operators, teams, and investors to connect and learn from one another, fostering growth and innovation within the business community. With over 1,000 attendees and more than 100 speakers, Main Street Summit is the best event for growing your company and building relationships. Learn more about us and how you can be a part of this year’s event by visiting https://www.mainstreetsummit.com.

