NEW YORK, NY -- Major League Hacking (MLH), the world’s largest network of next-gen developers, today announced a three-year, multimillion dollar partnership with Google Cloud’s Gemini to integrate Google’s Gemini models across MLH’s network of 4,000+ community chapters, reaching over 1 million developers globally.

The collaboration between MLH and Google Cloud represents a strategic shift in how AI companies approach developer education, targeting tomorrow’s software engineers during their formative years. With one in three Computer Science graduates in the U.S. already part of the MLH community, early developer engagement proves crucial for long-term platform adoption.

“This partnership with MLH allows us to reach the next generation of developers when they’re forming their foundational skills,” said Paige Bailey, director of product management at Google DeepMind. “By integrating Google’s Gemini models into the hands-on learning experiences that MLH provides, we’re helping to ensure that tomorrow’s software engineers have direct experience with our AI platform.”

The collaboration will unfold across three phases over the next three years. Starting immediately in the first phase, Google’s Gemini models will be featured at more than 250 MLH hackathons through dedicated prizes, workshops, and developer resources. Phase two will involve the creation of specialized platforms for amplifying integration of Google’s Gemini models through conferences and custom coding challenges. In the final phase Google’s Gemini models will be embedded into daily programming activities through local chapter meetups and hack nights.

Programming highlights include hands-on workshops, quarterly coding challenges featuring Google’s Gemini models, and a content engine producing educational materials for the broader developer community. MLH is also hosting specialized hands-on training events called the AI roadshow where participants learn practical AI skills and use Google Gemini models.

Early results demonstrate the strategy’s effectiveness. Since launching the “Best Use of Gemini” category at hackathons in March 2025, the use of Google’s Gemini models among student developers has surged. Students have logged over 24,000 impact hours, which are a direct measure of time developers spend building with Google’s Gemini models.

“You can’t learn the skills to become a software engineer in a classroom,” said Mike Swift, CEO and co-founder of MLH. “Our partnership with Google Cloud recognizes that developers form lasting technology preferences through hands-on experience. Through this collaboration, the largest pipeline of emerging talent in software development can directly access Google’s Gemini models.”

As artificial intelligence transforms software development, early exposure to AI platforms during university years increasingly determines which tools developers adopt throughout their careers. MLH’s community represents unprecedented diversity in tech education, with nearly 50% identifying as non-male and two-thirds as people of color — significantly more diverse than traditional computer science programs. Members span 93 countries, giving Google’s Gemini models global reach among emerging developers.

The announcement comes as competition intensifies among AI platforms for developer mindshare. Recent MLH data shows Google’s Gemini models experiencing the fastest growth in actual usage among next-gen developers, suggesting hands-on experience drives adoption more effectively than brand awareness alone. Both organizations plan to expand the partnership based on initial results, with potential extensions into graduate programs, coding bootcamps, and professional developer conferences.

Major League Hacking (MLH) is building the technical talent pipeline for the modern world. We’ve built the largest community of early-career developers that now has more than 1 million members who count on us to gain hands-on experience, build their professional networks, and ultimately launch their careers. Through events, fellowships, and software, we collect thousands of data points that we use to help companies like Meta, GitHub, and Adobe identify, train, and hire amazing, diverse technical talent directly from our community. For more information, visit mlh.io.

