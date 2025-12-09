Source: Major League Hacking (MLH) (EZ Newswire)

NEW YORK, NY -- Major League Hacking (MLH), the world’s leading community of developers, has announced an initiative to expand access to blockchain education and hands-on learning for next-gen developers worldwide, with a focus on Solana, the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystem.

Through this initiative, the Solana ecosystem will debut at MLH hackathons, giving developers opportunities to explore blockchain technology and gain practical experience through hands-on workshops, challenges, and mentorship. The initiative will expand to include a Solana Micro-Grant Program, awarding up to 75 developer grants ranging from several hundred to a few thousand dollars each through December 2026 to support promising builders in continuing their work beyond hackathons.

“Our mission has always been to help developers learn by doing,” said Mike Swift, CEO and co-founder of MLH. “By focusing on Solana, we’re connecting developers directly to an active ecosystem where their projects and skills can evolve into real startups and careers.”

The collaboration aims to increase awareness and adoption of Solana among next-gen developers, attract new builders into the ecosystem, and create sustained engagement through continued funding and mentorship opportunities. Participants will also have access to Solana-related educational tracks through MLH’s Fellowship Program, where students can contribute directly to open-source projects in the ecosystem instead of a traditional internship.

“We believe the next wave of blockchain innovation will come from students and early-career developers,” said Jacob Creech, head of developer relations at Solana. “Communities like MLH allow the next generation of talent to find the tools, mentorship, and funding needed to experiment on Solana and bring new ideas to life.”

In addition to hackathon integrations, the initiative will include workshops, developer challenges, and content designed to help participants learn key concepts such as Solana program development, payments, and AI. While the initial rollout will focus on developers in North America, the efforts will include global opportunities such as “100 Days of Solana,” an open developer learning challenge.

The Solana Micro-Grant Program, expected to open for applications in early 2026, will provide funding to a diverse range of projects, including developer tools, public-good infrastructure, educational templates, and early-stage startups building on Solana. In addition to financial support, recipients will receive community mentorship and exposure within the Solana ecosystem.

About Major League Hacking (MLH)

Major League Hacking (MLH) is the global community powering the next generation of developers. With a network of more than one million developers worldwide, MLH helps technical talent gain real-world experience through global hackathons, online fellowship programs, and open-source projects. Each year, MLH supports thousands of hackathon events across nearly 100 countries and runs competitive developer fellowships that prepare participants for professional success. Through these programs, MLH gathers unique insights and skills data that help partners like Meta, GitHub, and Google identify, train, and hire top emerging technical talent. For more information, visit mlh.io.

