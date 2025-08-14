Source: Midori Earth (EZ Newswire)

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay -- Midori Earth, an international impact infrastructure development company headquartered in Asunción, has rapidly established itself as a leading force in global impact finance through its Web3 layer, Non Kyoto Protocol (NKP). The platform opens direct access to high-value projects delivering measurable ecological, sustainable, and societal benefits, opportunities once reserved for sovereign funds, multinational corporations, and specialized institutional investors. By combining advanced technology with revenue-backed, real-world assets, Midori Earth positions NKP as a transparent and traceable gateway that connects global capital to institutional-grade infrastructure with proven results and strong market demand.

This leadership position comes as major financial institutions move into the same arena. Recent announcements from BlackRock on large-scale tokenization strategies and JPMorgan’s expansion into alternative and infrastructure investments underscore a market shift already underway. Midori Earth is operating in this space now, backed by over 25 years of successful large-scale infrastructure development across the globe and a model built for scale, positioning NKP ahead of where global giants are only beginning to move.

Institutional-Grade Assets Anchoring the Platform

Chaco Vivo, certified under VERRA’s Verified Carbon Standard and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard, is Paraguay’s largest and highest integrity REDD+ conservation program. Representing millions of dollars in infrastructure and operational investment, it protects critical ecosystems, partners with Indigenous communities, and is advancing toward Article 6.2 authorization, placing it among the most valuable credit-generating assets in the global market.

The Dominican Republic Waste to Valorization Project is a multi-million-dollar facility that transforms municipal solid waste into recoverable materials and clean alternative fuels. By eliminating the liabilities of landfilling and cutting greenhouse gas emissions at scale, it sets a new benchmark for industrial circular economy infrastructure in the Caribbean.

The Paraguay Institutional Bio Carbon Complex will be the country’s largest institutional-scale producer of biogenic carbon products. This high-capacity facility will convert agricultural and forestry residues into soil-enhancing bio carbon, bio carbon-based fertilizers, and enriched animal feed inputs, replacing chemical and fossil fuel-based alternatives while delivering long-term, verifiable carbon removal at industrial scale.

Together, these developments form a growing portfolio of tangible, high-quality assets engineered for longevity, scalability, and strong market demand.

Converting High-Value Assets into Global Opportunities through NKP

NKP’s proprietary framework enables fractional access to institutional-grade assets, allowing participants worldwide to share in the growth and impact of projects supported by verifiable data, real revenue, and long-term market relevance.

The NKP value model is fueled by revenue from Midori Earth’s growing portfolio of assets and continuous technology advancements. Returns from active projects are reinvested to expand and strengthen the asset base, positioning NKP as a compounding growth engine built on a curated portfolio of tangible, high-integrity ventures.

Redefining Access to Impact Infrastructure

By uniting large-scale project development with a precision-built technology framework, Midori Earth is redefining how institutional-grade assets are financed, accessed, and scaled. With NKP as its compounding growth engine, the company holds a clear lead in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global finance. The portfolio is proven, revenues are accelerating, and market entry points are expanding. Midori Earth and NKP are positioned to set the benchmark for value creation in the impact infrastructure space and to drive sustained global growth.

About Midori Earth

Midori Earth is a global leader in the development of high-integrity impact assets. We design, own, and operate scalable infrastructure that delivers independently verified results and long-term value creation. Non Kyoto Protocol (NKP) serves as the Web3 layer of Midori Earth, providing access to institutional-grade impact projects and infrastructure through a transparent, blockchain-enabled ecosystem. Leveraging expertise in carbon finance, emerging markets, and blockchain-based verification, we ensure every project meets the highest standards of transparency, auditability, and institutional readiness. For more information, visit midori.earth.

About Non Kyoto Protocol (NKP)

NKP is the Web3 layer of Midori Earth, enabling fractional participation in institutional-grade impact assets backed by tangible infrastructure and measurable outcomes. It is built on real revenue, transparent governance, and long-term alignment with global sustainability goals. Learn more about NKP at nonkyotoprotocol.com.

About CEO William Schuman

William Schuman, CEO of Midori Earth and NKP, brings more than 25 years of successful large-scale infrastructure development across the globe. As the project developer behind these initiatives, working with respected international collaborators, he holds direct ownership in high-integrity assets that are strategically leveraged to accelerate the growth of both Midori Earth and NKP. This structure creates a direct conduit between the revenues of proven, large-scale projects and the expansion of global participation in impact finance, underscoring a deliberate commitment to scaling verifiable, high-value investment with lasting ecological, social, and economic impact. Follow William on X at @WilliamNKPCEO.

