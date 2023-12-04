BOSTON, MA -- BuySellAds, a leading digital advertising platform, has been selected as the exclusive partner for Mozilla Developer Network's (MDN) native advertising program to handle sales and ad serving infrastructure. MDN, a renowned open-source documentation repository for developers, receives over 80 million monthly page views and has been a trusted web development resource since 2005. Through this partnership, BuySellAds will connect marketers with MDN's vast community of 17 million developers, offering unique advertising opportunities in a non-intrusive manner.

As the exclusive partner of MDN's ad inventory, BuySellAds will provide native, non-intrusive ad placements that seamlessly integrate with the MDN user experience. Early results from the partnership have been highly promising, with marketers experiencing engagement rates that exceed their expectations.

David 'DJ' Johnson, Product Marketing Manager at Vultr, shared, "Reaching Vultr’s core developer audience on Mozilla Developer Network through BuySellAds was simple thanks to their innovative content offerings, tailored support, and uniquely visible ad units. By the end of our first month, double-digit conversion rates from MDN were yielding quality leads and content engagements at a CPA far lower than search or social ads."

"BSA has been working with dev-focused marketers for over 15 years, which gives us unique insights into how brands can effectively connect with developer audiences," said Matthew Kammerer, Vice President of Sales at BuySellAds. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Mozilla to grow MDN's advertising program and help marketers reach developers in a trusted and engaging environment."

In addition to this partnership, BuySellAds owns Carbon Ads, an extensive native ad network specifically tailored to reach developers across more than 600 high-quality websites in the web design and development niche. Since 2008, BuySellAds has excelled in contextual advertising and has helped scale user acquisition for marketing teams and notable brands such as Slack, MongoDB, and Mailchimp, ensuring strategic ad placements that resonate with their target audience.

"The role of BuySellAds went beyond the confines of traditional advertising. They played a key role in developing a comprehensive, long-term strategy that prioritizes the integrity of the developer experience while also establishing viable revenue streams. This effort was grounded in our mutual commitment to creating a space where developers can find genuinely helpful tools. The early results we have seen affirm the strength of this strategic alliance. We are enthusiastic about the immediate benefits and equally focused on nurturing a sustainable, developer-focused advertising ecosystem through our ongoing collaboration with BuySellAds," said Hermina Condei, Director at MDN.

Brands interested in advertising with MDN can visit this page or contact Matthew Kammerer for more information.

About BuySellAds

At the intersection of top-tier brands and premium publishers, BuySellAds is reshaping the contextual advertising arena. Their extensive toolkit empowers advertisers to access a plethora of opportunities, ensuring impactful audience engagement. Publishers, in turn, are equipped with efficient strategies to monetize their digital assets, from websites to newsletters and podcasts. Explore more at buysellads.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Kammerer

matthew@buysellads.com

###

SOURCE: BuySellAds

Copyright 2023 EZ Newswire

https://news.eznewswire.com/news/mozilla-developer-network-partners-exclusively-with-buysellads-for-native-advertising-initiative