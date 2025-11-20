Source: Mria Labs (EZ Newswire)

DOVER, DE -- Mria Labs, the company behind Mria CRM: CRM for Jira Teams, a Forge-native customer relationship management solution for Jira Cloud, announced a series of updates that have been rolled out over the first two months since launch — expanding how organizations manage customer data and customer-facing work inside Jira. The announcement highlights the set of updates released during this period, as early users began bringing more customer-related work into Jira.

Mria CRM was developed for organizations that operate heavily within the Atlassian ecosystem and prefer to manage customer information, day-to-day work, and cross-team collaboration inside Jira. Many teams have relied on spreadsheets or external CRMs for customer records, creating fragmented workflows between sales, delivery, product, and support. The recent updates aim to reduce those gaps by bringing more customer-related workflows directly into Jira. For more information, visit the Mria CRM product page.

Growing Adoption of Mria CRM as Customer Work Moves Into Jira

The initial months after Mria CRM’s release showed strong interest from teams wanting to manage customer work inside Jira. As more organizations use Jira as a shared operational environment for both product and business functions, customer-facing teams, including customer success, account management, services delivery, and sales support, are seeking ways to manage customer work without relying on external CRMs or spreadsheets.

This trend has contributed to the early adoption of Mria CRM among teams looking to bring customer records, engagement history, and related work into the same system where delivery and product coordination already occur. Because Mria CRM is built entirely on Atlassian Forge, all customer data remains within Jira’s cloud infrastructure, supporting governance, compliance, and data residency requirements critical to CRM use cases.

Mria Labs Inc. outlined the rationale behind building a Jira-native CRM in “Why We’re Building Mria CRM.”

New Data Import Tools Bring Customer Information Into Jira

The recent updates introduce bulk Leads Import and Contacts Import capabilities, allowing teams to move customer information from spreadsheets, CSV files, or legacy CRMs directly into Jira. The tools support field mapping, automated duplicate detection and ownership assignment.

According to the company, preserving relationships between contacts, companies, and leads was a priority, as this structure is often lost when migrating data manually. The import tools are intended for onboarding and continuous updates, given that many teams receive customer lists from partners, events, and marketing systems.

Activities Module Adds a Central View of Customer-Related Work

Mria CRM introduced an expanded Activities module that provides users with a structured overview of customer-related work across Jira. Beyond recording calls, meetings, tasks, and linked Jira issues within individual leads or deals, the new module consolidates these items into a single workspace, giving users visibility into all CRM activities assigned to them.

The module brings together upcoming and overdue activities from across leads and deals, along with Jira issues associated with those records. It also consolidates the user’s assigned leads and deals, presenting them alongside related activities in one place. According to the company, the feature is intended to replace ad-hoc tracking through personal documents or spreadsheets and provide a clearer picture of customer engagement and next steps.

Dedicated CRM Notifications Improve Visibility Across Teams

Another update is the CRM Notifications workspace, which separates customer-related updates, including new activities, assignment changes, lead progression, and mentions, from Jira’s general notification flow. The company said this separation helps users monitor customer developments more reliably, especially in high-volume Jira environments.

Notifications surface when the update is relevant to the user, such as being assigned or unassigned to an item, having a meeting or task updated, or when a lead or deal moves through a stage. The company said this targeted approach provides customer-facing teams with a focused view of the changes that matter to their work, without requiring them to check individual records or filter through the broader activity generated by engineering and project operations in Jira.

Mria CRM Roadmap and Upcoming Capabilities

Mria Labs said development will continue at a rapid pace, with upcoming releases focused on deeper integration and expanded configurability. Mria Labs is actively working on native connections with Confluence and Jira Service Management, enabling customer records and related work to be shared more easily across teams that rely on Atlassian tools beyond Jira Software.

Planned updates also include expanded automation capabilities, additional customization options for pipelines and CRM workflows, and more advanced configuration settings for teams with complex operating models. Several new integrations are in progress, reflecting the company’s broader goal of supporting customer-facing processes directly within the Atlassian ecosystem. The public roadmap is available here: Mria CRM Roadmap.

CEO Statement

“The first two months after releasing Mria CRM showed that teams working in Jira want a CRM that operates in the same environment. The updates delivered in this period — including imports, activities, and dedicated CRM notifications — are a direct response to how organizations are already using the product. When customer data, engagement history, and operational work sit inside Jira, teams avoid duplication and gain a shared understanding of each customer. We will maintain an active development roadmap to support teams that want a fully Jira-native approach to customer management.”

— Anton Storozhuk, CEO and founder, Mria Labs

Product Availability and Resources

Mria CRM is offered as a Forge-based application for Jira Cloud and is listed on the Atlassian Marketplace. The newly released capabilities — including Leads Import, Contacts Import, the Activities module, and CRM Notifications — are available in the current version of the app. Teams can review configuration guidance, onboarding materials, and usage recommendations through the product’s documentation, while the public roadmap outlines planned enhancements and in-progress integrations.

Further information and related resources can be found here:

About Mria Labs

Mria Labs Inc. is a U.S.-based software company focused on developing Jira-native applications for customer-facing and operational teams. As an Atlassian Marketplace Partner, the company builds products on Atlassian Forge to support security, governance, and platform alignment.

Mria Labs was founded by Anton Storozhuk, previously CEO of Alpha Serve, a long-standing Platinum Marketplace Partner acquired by Tempo Software. The team’s experience includes launching and scaling multiple enterprise apps used by thousands of organizations worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Mria CRM: CRM for Jira Teams, is designed to help organizations manage customer relationships, sales activity, and operational work directly inside Jira Cloud.

For more information, visit mriacrm.com and follow on LinkedIn.

