CINCINNATI, OH -- Narratize, the trusted generative AI coauthor for innovative enterprises, announced today that it has closed a $2 million seed round led by Kubera Venture Capital and HearstLab, with participation from Cintrifuse Capital, Keyhorse Capital, North Coast Ventures, and How Women Invest.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development of Narratize's AI platform, which helps enterprises in scientific, techical, and medical industries generate accurate, compelling content and communications to speed time to market for innovative products and initiatives. Narratize was founded in 2022 by Katie Trauth Taylor, Catherine O'Shea, and Kara Uchtman, who share expertise crossing data science, narrative science, and computer science and a decade of experience identifying narrative algorithms proven to be convincing and converting within innovative industries.

Narratize launched publicly in early 2023 after successful pilots with NASA and Boeing. Today, the platform has attracted Fortune 500 and global enterprise customers seeking productivity and revenue gains through trustworthy GenAI solutions designed to support effective ideation, research, and communication among teams in R&D, product, innovation, operations, and marketing. Custom content templates enable enterprise teams to embed Narratize’s coauthoring capabilities into their existing writing and documentation workflows—tackling unique and nuanced content types from pitches to white papers, problem statements to case studies. 73% percent of surveyed global innovation teams from the United Nations World Food Forum recently rated Narratize’s coauthored content more accurate than any existing generative AI solution. Teams using the platform to create pitches were more likely to receive funding for their discoveries and products.

"Our customers are proving that generative AI, when it's built in an evidence-based way, can help teams innovate faster through more effective storytelling—from communicating the seed of an idea through achieving message-market fit," says CEO Katie Trauth Taylor.

Narratize is built on a decade of peer-reviewed research on innovation storytelling, including studies conducted alongside 100 Fortune 500 chief innovation officers and chief technology officers, R&D, product, innovation, marketing and communications professionals across the most innovative industries in the U.S.

"Organizations innovate more, faster, and better when everyone at the enterprise is equipped with the right tools to communicate effectively," says Narratize customer, Tim Shinbara, CTO of the Association of Manufacturing Technology. "It's how we get buy-in and alignment for our best ideas."

Laurie Jennings, GM at Good Housekeeping Institute, shares her vision for Narratize’s potential to enhance productivity and grow revenue: "Generative artificial intelligence has sparked unprecedented opportunities to transform how we collect and synthesize data. With Narratize, our goal is to bring more commercial value to our product-testing business. We’re most excited about Narratize’s ability to extract insights from our diverse research streams and produce high-value reports at scale."

"We are excited to partner with Narratize as they continue to develop their AI platform," says Kubera Venture Capital Partner, Balaji Gopinath. "We believe that Narratize has the potential to revolutionize the way that enterprises communicate and innovate."

Narratize is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in New York City. The company plans to use the funding to expand its data science, engineering, and customer success teams and bring new use cases in the platform to serve the most innovative Fortune 1000 enterprises.

Narratize combines the power of narrative science with cutting-edge generative AI technology to ensure that no great idea is left untold. From optimizing research & development processes to scaling product launch, Narratize empowers brands with transformative ideas to unleash their full potential.

