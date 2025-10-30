Jeff Moore, Vice President of Strategic Agency Partnerships at NaviStone / Source: NaviStone (EZ Newswire)

CINCINNATI, OH -- NaviStone is expanding with the addition of Jeff Moore as Vice President of Strategic Agency Partnerships, a move that underscores the company’s role as a core part of today’s paid media mix for big brands focused on business-moving outcomes. As performance expectations rise and marketers face mounting pressure to prove value, Moore’s appointment brings deep expertise in data-driven media, identity strategy, and partnership-led growth to an already agile team.

Moore has spent his career helping Fortune 500 brands and global marketing and media agencies unlock the power of audience data and technology to deliver measurable results. He most recently led global partner and alliance efforts at Cordial, a marketing automation platform, following senior partnership roles at high-growth marketing technology organizations like Claravine, where he built and scaled a high-performing agency channel from the ground up, featuring work with major agencies and holding companies like GroupM, Havas, and IPG. His approach to growth blends product fluency with strategic alignment, always centering on clear and accessible outcomes.

“NaviStone isn’t just another solution in the tech stack,” said Moore. “It commands a featured and complementary role at the heart of paid media because it works. It’s provable, it’s easy to test, and it helps global marketing and media agencies deliver exactly what their clients need: materially better performance with less guesswork. That clarity is what drew me here.”

In his new role at NaviStone, Moore will lead the company’s global marketing and media agencies channel strategy, helping partners deliver results for their clients using NaviStone’s performance marketing technology. He’ll focus on accelerating adoption, creating value through integrated go-to-market efforts, and building long-term partnerships grounded in transparency and measurable impact.

“Jeff understands exactly what agencies are up against,” said Larry Kavanagh, CEO of NaviStone. “Shrinking budgets, growing expectations, fragmented channels. He knows agencies need partners who bring speed, scale, and certainty. That’s what we’re here to deliver, and Jeff is the right person to lead that charge.”

Moore’s addition to the team comes at a time of disruption when agencies are increasingly looking for media partners who can help them go beyond the walled gardens, extend reach into underutilized channels, and prove performance in near real time through authentic and credible brand-to-consumer connections. NaviStone’s solution — which blends digital behavior with real-time modeling to reach consumers when they’re actively shopping — has become a key differentiator in the paid media toolkit.

“NaviStone is meeting a moment that’s been building for years,” said Moore. “It is clear that publicly-held agencies with a performance focus — think IPG Mediabrands, Hearts & Science, Havas Edge, Digitas, Assembly — and strong independents like Tinuiti, Horizon Media, and Crossmedia are ready for solutions that are not only innovative, but accountable. This is a platform you can measure, trust, and scale. And as outcome driven agencies respond to a rapidly shifting media landscape, they see an opportunity to embrace a reemerging performance capability that reliably moves the needle. I’m excited to help agencies driven to win discover the advantage they can bring to their portfolio in partnership with NaviStone.”

With Moore at the helm of agency partnerships, NaviStone is poised to deepen its impact across paid media, helping agencies and their clients unlock new audiences, optimize performance, and scale with confidence.

