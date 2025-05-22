Source: NtelCare (EZ Newswire)

FORT WORTH, TX -- NtelCare, an AI-first platform redefining senior care, is proud to announce a new partnership with Vayyar, a global leader in 4D radar technology. This collaboration delivers a comprehensive and proactive solution for fall detection and bed exit alerts—ushering in a new era of safety, dignity, and predictive care in eldercare facilities.

Together, the two companies are launching a fully contactless monitoring system that leverages multimodal AI and radar sensors. The system is designed for passive remote non-intrusive monitoring, enabling caregivers to act before emergencies occur and transforming facilities from reactive responders into proactive protectors.

At the heart of the partnership is NtelCare’s comprehensive AI-powered alerting platform, which uses predictive analytics to detect and prevent health incidents such as falls and out-of-bed movements. These real-time alerts allow caregivers to respond immediately—dramatically reducing hospital readmissions, preventing critical incidents, and improving the quality and continuity of care.

The platform includes robust fall detection and the industry’s first bed exit alerts, capable of detecting when a resident begins to get out of bed—well before a fall occurs. The radar-based system operates seamlessly in all conditions, including bathrooms and low light, offering 24/7 oversight without compromising resident privacy or requiring wearables.

“We are excited to partner with NtelCare. Both companies are fully dedicated to serving the increasing elderly population, enhancing safety, longevity, and bringing peace of mind to their families and caregivers alike while protecting privacy and dignity at all times,” said Rony Klein, Vayyar’s Vice President of Business Development.

“We are thrilled to introduce a completely passive, non-wearable monitoring solution with Vayyar,” said Steve Keys, CEO of NtelCare. “By combining radar intelligence with AI-driven analytics, we are building the most comprehensive safety and alerting platform for modern senior care—designed to empower staff, protect seniors, and drive operational excellence.”

Apurv Mishra, Chief Scientist, and Avijit Tripathy, Senior Product Manager, were instrumental in developing NtelCare’s AI-first platform—bringing deep experience in healthcare AI, product innovation, and ambient intelligence to the forefront of senior care transformation.

This partnership is a milestone in the evolution of senior care, blending cutting-edge sensing technology with intelligent alerting systems to create a reliable safety net that enhances care quality while safeguarding dignity and independence.

About NtelCare

NtelCare is an AI-first senior care platform designed to transform elderly care facilities from reactive to proactive. Its multimodal alerting system combines contactless 4D radar sensors with real-time predictive analytics to prevent health incidents and optimize care workflows. NtelCare empowers facilities with 24/7 visibility, reduced emergency events, and smarter, safer environments for aging with dignity. Learn more at ntelcare.com.

About Vayyar

Vayyar, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, supplies the world’s most advanced radar-on-chip platforms to gather life’s essential data, providing solutions for senior care, automotive, security, smart home, robotics, and more, while maintaining privacy at all times. Vayyar’s mission is to deliver the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable, and versatile enough to impact everyone’s lives, enabling a safer world. Learn more at vayyar.com.

Media Contact

Steve Keys

skeys@ntelcare.com

###

SOURCE: NtelCare

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire