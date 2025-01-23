Source: Picheni (EZ Newswire)

DOHA, Qatar -- Picheni, a company revolutionizing the future of franchising, has made a remarkable impact within its first month. With four franchises sold across three countries, the demand for Picheni's premium cookies and innovative business model is clear. The upcoming launch of six Picheni Boutiques in early Q2 2025 further cements the brand's position as a leader in the premium dessert market. By offering handcrafted cookies, elegant packaging, and AI-powered franchise management, Picheni delivers a seamless blend of tradition and modern technology to both entrepreneurs and customers.

Unlike traditional franchises that require manual oversight of numerous processes—such as production, logistics, quality control, and management—Picheni is transforming the industry with its proprietary ecosystem powered by an AI-driven CRM system. This advanced system automates all operational processes, from production to delivery, allowing franchisees to focus solely on growing their boutique and delighting customers.

This rapid growth underscores the power of Picheni's forward-thinking approach to franchising. By combining high-quality products with streamlined operations and cutting-edge technology, Picheni is setting a new benchmark in the industry. Its ability to attract franchisees and customers from diverse markets highlights the universal appeal of its offerings.

Looking ahead, Picheni plans to continue its expansion by opening additional Boutiques and exploring new markets. Dedicated to delivering premium dessert experiences and driving franchisee success, the company is poised for ongoing growth and excellence in the competitive dessert industry.

For more information about Picheni and its franchise opportunities, visit https://picheni.com.



About Picheni

Picheni is a visionary company headquartered in Qatar and operating in six countries, pioneering the future of franchising with premium cookies and AI-driven automation. Our unique franchise model is designed for rapid growth and operational simplicity, making it the ideal choice for aspiring business owners. For more information, visit our website at https://picheni.com.

