Source: PlanetWEST (EZ Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA -- PlanetWEST, a pioneering environmental technology firm, today announced the launch of its revolutionary carbon capture system, MIDAC (Micro-Intelligent Direct Air Capture), specifically designed for the megacities of the Gulf Arab states. This initiative directly addresses the severe air pollution and accelerated climate change impacts facing the region, offering a tangible solution for cleaner air and a healthier environment.

The Gulf states is experiencing rapid warming, increased extreme heatwaves, water scarcity, and significant air quality challenges due to high concentrations of PM2.5, PM10, and black carbon particulate matter. Cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam consistently report alarming levels of these harmful pollutants, exacerbated by natural dust storms, industrial activities, and urbanization.

MIDAC represents a significant leap in localized air purification. Uniquely engineered to integrate with existing vehicle radiator systems, MIDAC actively draws in ambient air, capturing microscopic PM2.5 and larger PM10.0 particles. These hazardous particulates are then securely stored for responsible disposal or recycling. The system is designed for in-country manufacturing, fostering local expertise and economic growth.

“The air quality crisis in many global cities demands innovative and scalable solutions,” said Chris Catlin, CEO of PlanetWEST. “With MIDAC, we are offering a tangible pathway to healthier urban environments. Our focus is to make an immediate, positive impact.”

By directly capturing pollutants at a localized level, MIDAC aims to create cleaner, cooler micro-environments, contributing to improved public health and supporting the region’s efforts to achieve sustainable air quality standards and combat climate change.

About PlanetWEST

PlanetWEST is a leading environmental technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for global environmental challenges, fostering a healthier planet for future generations. To learn more, visit www.planetwest.net.

Media Contact

Chris Catlin

ccatlin@planetwest.net

###

SOURCE: PlanetWEST