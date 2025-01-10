CINCINNATI, OH -- Midwest and Northeast homeowners are expected to maintain the upper hand in competitive real estate markets where housing inventory remains low. Selling off-market is becoming an increasingly intriguing option for homeowners looking to simplify the selling process while maximizing property value.

When ready to sell, most homeowners immediately think of listing their property with an agent who leverages the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) to showcase the home on popular real estate sites like Zillow and Redfin. Other homeowners may take a for-sale-by-owner approach. But there’s a new option that’s gaining traction: selling off-market.

Off-market sales occur when a homeowner sells to a buyer without advertising the home for sale. It often requires the buyer to make the first move by expressing interest in the home either directly or with the help of a buyer’s agent. The homeowner passively collects interest from potential buyers until the right terms come along without ever putting a for-sale sign in the yard.

The off-market approach often requires a flexible timeline. “It’s not for everyone, but if the client is in a position to be patient, we find that the off-market approach offers peace of mind. Our agents help clients navigate off-market options and negotiate from a strong position,” says David Mussari, Managing Partner and Broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty based in Ohio.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enable more off-market activity. “New technology is greatly improving access to the off-market. Both buyers and homeowners are discovering opportunities they didn’t know existed previously. More options result in better outcomes for everyone," explains Samuel Pro, CTO of UNLISTED, a platform dedicated to off-market real estate that recently raised $2.25 million in investment capital led by HearstLab.

A few advantages of off-market sales include:

Greater Privacy and Less Intrusion

One of the key advantages of selling off-market is the increased privacy it provides. Publicly listed homes are exposed to a wide audience, often requiring open houses and multiple showings that can disrupt daily routines. Off-market sales offer homeowners greater control over who views the property and when. This approach is particularly beneficial for those seeking to avoid unnecessary exposure or public attention. Serious buyers or their agents are typically the only individuals involved, reducing foot traffic and potential intrusion.

Flexibility in Negotiation

Off-market sales provide greater flexibility with terms and conditions. Without the pressure of a competitive bidding environment, homeowners and buyers can negotiate directly, often leading to more tailored agreements that align with individual timelines and needs. For example, longer closing dates or specific repair requests can be discussed and agreed upon without the rigid demands that often accompany traditional listings.

Less Competition, More Focused Buyers

By selling off-market, properties are shielded from the high competition of traditional listings, especially in crowded markets. Traditional platforms often overwhelm buyers with numerous options, which can dilute attention on any single property. Off-market sales, on the other hand, attract a smaller, more serious pool of buyers. These buyers are often motivated by the exclusivity of off-market opportunities and are more inclined to make decisive offers.

Potential for Higher Offers

Off-market sales can sometimes result in higher offers, despite fewer buyers being involved. The exclusivity of off-market properties often increases their perceived value, prompting buyers to make competitive offers to secure the deal without entering a bidding war. Additionally, the absence of public exposure can reduce lowball offers and maintain a higher standard of negotiation.

Reduced Stress and Faster Sale

The process of selling off-market often eliminates the stress associated with traditional methods, such as staging, hosting multiple showings, and waiting for offers. With fewer and more serious buyers involved, the timeline for selling can be shorter. Platforms and agents specializing in off-market transactions further streamline the process, making it a more efficient and less disruptive experience.

Zillow issued a report this week highlighting 2025’s hottest real estate markets with Buffalo, NY coming in at number one for the second year in a row and Indianapolis, Providence, Harford, and Philadelphia rounding out the top five. While real estate inventory remains tight in hot markets, new approaches create new opportunities for all involved.

