The humanoid robots running in China looked plainly ridiculous. One toppled and faceplanted, with its legs flopping behind as it smashed the floor. Another hooked an abrupt 90-degree turn, sending a trainer flying as it slammed into a boundary and broke apart. Others staggered and stumbled, sitting down on the course and giving up.

But as China ran the first humanoid-robot half-marathon last Saturday, it served as a double wake-up call. First, these bots are getting better, much better, and fast. Despite the flops, six robots finished the course, including one in a respectable two hours and 40 minutes, with time for battery changes included. Second, as the humanoid robotics field progresses, China is becoming a very serious player.

“For ordinary people, a half marathon is an extremely challenging sport and everyone gets exhausted. But robots can continue on by replacing the battery,” Hang Qian, a 29-year-old Beijing resident, told the Wall Street Journal after narrowly beating the fastest bot.

If we look back at the running of the robots, it’ll likely be a signifier of China’s strength in the field. Though the race was partly a propaganda effort, it delivered. Tesla’s Optimus did not participate, and has only appeared in a demo setting so far. And elsewhere in the U.S., where trade restrictions were meant to provide an advantage for core tech, there’s been no similar public demonstration of humanoid capabilities.

China is making a compelling move in humanoid robotics because it’s the place where stuff gets built, said Hong Kong-based analyst

in a recent Big Technology Podcast

. By making scanners, TVs, batteries, and all forms of electronics, China has been able to combine engineering know-how, supply-chain advantages, energy, and cheap labor to make a leap forward.

“It's very rare for a place to have the engineers actually understand the software and the hardware,” Shao said. “That's where China's strength in the last couple decades of being a manufacturing hub really plays into it.”

The world outside China isn’t standing still. NVIDIA in January announced a foundational platform for humanoid robotics, called the Isaac GR00T, that helps developers build humanoid bots. Robotics programs like those within Carnegie Mellon are using robots’ interactions with the real world to build better AI models, and vice versa. Robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics has built Atlas, which it calls the “most dynamic humanoid robot.” And Tesla’s Optimus has advanced beyond its man-in-a-robot-costume days.

Still, with humanoid robotics predicted to be a $38 billion field within a decade, China is moving quickly. Unitree, one manufacturer, is selling its G1 humanoid model for $16,000. These robots are still rudimentary, but there’s a growing movement within China to build. Phone and electric car makers like Xiaomi and BYD are joining in. And there’s confidence in the country after its successful electric vehicle push.

In the U.S., growing interest in reshoring and protectionism could, in theory, drive a deeper integration between the software and the manufacturing side, and catalyze its humanoid industry. But tariffs and export controls are proving complex instruments.

After Tesla reported earnings this week, CEO Elon Musk said China’s recent export controls on rare-earth metals and magnets have included material needed for Optimus production, impacting the company’s ability to produce the bot.

Share

Compliance for Startups: Download the Checklist (sponsor)

To scale your company, you need compliance. And by investing in compliance early, you protect sensitive data and simplify the process of meeting industry standards—ensuring long-term trust and security.

Vanta helps growing companies achieve compliance quickly and painlessly by automating 35+ frameworks—including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and more

And with Vanta continuously monitoring your security posture, your team can focus on growth, stay ahead of evolving regulations, and close deals in a fraction of the time.

From vendor reviews and questionnaires to managing compliance controls, Vanta AI helps you work smarter.

Prove trust and manage risk more efficiently and confidently than ever before. Learn more here.

Learn More

Advertise with Big Technology?

Reach 150,000+ plugged-in tech readers with your company’s latest campaign, product, or thought leadership. To learn more, write alex@bigtechnology.com or reply to this email.

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

Perplexity business chief: ‘Google contracts are like a gun to your head’ [Bloomberg]

Adobe AI image and video generator gets a web app [TechCrunch]

Anthropic’s’ AI welfare researcher says 15% of models are ‘conscious’ [New York Times]

Please, stop being polite to ChatGPT, it's costing millions, thank you [New York Times]

Salesforce stock downgraded as it pursues ‘premature AI opportunity’ over ‘core business’ [Yahoo]

YouTube turns 20 [CNBC]

OpenAI’s head of product says they’d try to buy Chrome if Google is broken up [Bloomberg]

AI is now outperforming PhD level virologists. [Time]

60 minutes head quits, claiming he’d lost journalistic independence [New York Times]

Number of The Week

$11.5 billion

Tesla short sellers have made many billions this year in mark-to-market profits, according to data analytics company S3 partners.

Quote of The Week

“We were by far the fastest growing team. We produced the most revenue and relative to what we should have been at the time, I felt like we should have been much larger’

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom testifying that Facebook did not provide adequate resources to his division in an FTC case looking to break up the parent company.

Generative AI 101: Tokens, Pre-training, Fine-tuning, Reasoning — With Dylan Patel

Dylan Patel is the founder and CEO of SemiAnalysis. He joins Big Technology Podcast to explain how generative AI work, explaining the inner workings of tokens, pre-training, fine-tuning, open source, and reasoning. We also cover DeepSeek’s efficiency breakthrough, the race to build colossal AI data centers, and what GPT-5’s hybrid training approach could unlock. Hit play for a masterclass you’ll want to send to every friend puzzled (or excited) about the future of AI.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your podcast app of choice

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

And hit that Like Button with your human fingers, it’ll make you feel alive.

Join Big Technology’s Discord Server!

Paid subscribers get to participate in our running conversation about the week’s news and the latest in AI research. Join here: