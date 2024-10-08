Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is reinforcing its strategic partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to support sustainable and inclusive industrial development. This collaboration aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. As part of its ongoing efforts, the Kingdom aims to bridge the development gap between nations and boost industrial competitiveness. This partnership will also focus on stimulating investment and adopting advanced technologies in key industrial sectors.

These efforts align with the Kingdom’s preparations to host the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum in partnership with UNIDO in October 2024. This forum, held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, will be a premier international platform for exchanging ideas and experiences. It aims to support the growth of the Kingdom’s industrial sector, address economic challenges, and promote sustainable development under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

UNIDO: A Key Partner in Addressing Industrial Challenges

Despite the Kingdom's launch of various national strategies and initiatives to enhance the industrial sector and the overall economy, the sector still faces several operational challenges, such as diversifying industrial activities, improving local practices, increasing integration with global value chains, developing human capital, promoting localization, achieving sustainable sector growth, upgrading infrastructure, and adopting modern technologies.

Areas for Future Cooperation with UNIDO

UNIDO plays a significant role as an international organization providing technical cooperation and knowledge-based assistance through consultations, policies, and joint initiatives to overcome the challenges facing the development of the Kingdom’s industrial sector. Eight critical areas for future cooperation with UNIDO have been identified, such as developing policies and aligning them with global standards, enhancing institutional capacity for timely political decision-making, and facilitating foreign investment by promoting technology, innovation, partnerships, and advanced technology transfer. It also aims to lead sustainable industrial practices through international cooperation and to develop human resources and the workforce by exchanging global skills, ultimately boosting competitiveness and innovation within Saudi Arabia’s economy.

Enhancing Industrial Development in the Kingdom

The Kingdom is keen to achieve sustainable industrial development aligned with Vision 2030 by implementing various policies and initiatives focusing on diversifying the national economy and reducing reliance on oil. This collaboration with UNIDO aims to accelerate digital transformation in the industry, develop human capital, and strengthen integration with international markets to achieve a significant leap in the quality of national industries and increase the sector's attractiveness to local and international investors.

The Kingdom Set to Host the Industrial Policy Forum

The Kingdom is preparing to host the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum, providing a dynamic environment for exchanging ideas and experiences with industry leaders and experts worldwide. The forum aims to develop effective and innovative industrial policies that keep pace with global sector developments. It also seeks to strengthen international cooperation to support sustainable industrial development and drive industrial growth, considering local and international challenges. The forum is expected to produce fruitful outcomes supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to build a strong, advanced industrial sector, contributing to economic diversification and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

About the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to further strengthen of the mentioned sectors and contribute to their ongoing development in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030. It strategically chose these two sectors to diversify the national economy and increase their overall national contributions through a national industrial program and logistics services to establish the Kingdom as a leading industrial and mining powerhouse, as well as a global platform for logistics services. For more information, visit https://mim.gov.sa.

About United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

UNIDO is a specialized agency of the United Nations with a unique mandate to promote, dynamize and accelerate industrial development. UNIDO’s vision is a world without poverty and hunger, where industry drives low-emission economies, improves living standards, and preserves the livable environment for present and future generations, leaving no one behind. To learn more, visit https://www.unido.org.

