Marbella, Spain -- Owning a home on the Costa del Sol is a dream come true—a major milestone in life. But with it can come challenges: language barriers, uncertain payments, and the difficulty of finding reliable professionals can quickly turn the idyllic experience into a frustrating one. Enter ServiSol: the one-stop digital platform that solves every homeownership challenge with just a click.

This insight inspired Swedish entrepreneur Jonny Youssef and his co-founder to create ServiSol—a digital platform with a bold vision to simplify and revolutionize homeownership on the Costa del Sol.

An Innovation-Driven Solution to Homeownership Challenges

“We identified a need for a solution that combines technology and ease of use to make homeownership simpler, safer, and more transparent,” Jonny explains. “For example, when we faced issues finding reliable professionals ourselves, it became clear that a unified platform could address many of these frustrations.”

ServiSol is more than just a service—it’s a comprehensive solution. The platform offers two apps: one for homeowners to easily book and manage services, from repairs to cleaning, and another for professionals looking to join the platform and access a growing market. What truly sets ServiSol apart is its secure payment solution, where transfers are only made once the customer is satisfied, and its multilingual interface, which ensures a seamless experience for international users.

How ServiSol Changes the Game

One Platform for All Services: No more chasing recommendations or comparing providers. ServiSol brings all the services you need under one digital roof.

Mutual Rating System: Customers and service providers rate each other, filtering out unreliable actors and ensuring high-quality, trustworthy services.

Secure Payments: Payments are made only after the job is completed and approved by the customer, eliminating the risks of upfront payments or untrustworthy providers.

Multilingual Interface: ServiSol’s platform supports multiple languages, minimizing misunderstandings and making services accessible for all.

AI and the Vision for an Autonomous Organization

ServiSol is not just revolutionizing home services—it’s also pioneering a new way to build businesses. By integrating AI into its operations, ServiSol is laying the foundation for an autonomous organization where technology manages processes, optimizes efficiency, and adapts dynamically to customer needs.

AI-Driven Efficiency: AI automates key processes, from matching service providers to customers to scheduling and quality assurance, ensuring faster and more reliable outcomes.

Continuous Optimization: AI enables the platform to learn and improve over time, adapting to trends and customer feedback to deliver ever-better service.

Empowering Communities: Autonomy ensures fairness and transparency, creating a balanced ecosystem where homeowners and service providers thrive together.

This is a new paradigm for business—one where technology doesn’t just enhance operations but drives them, creating a scalable, adaptive, and sustainable model for the future.

Examples of What ServiSol Can Solve

A villa owner with a broken AC in the summer heat can quickly find and book a technician through the app.

Need urgent gardening help? ServiSol connects you with the right specialist in moments.

A family dreaming of transforming their kitchen can read reviews and hire the perfect professional directly.

A Vision for the Future

“ServiSol is our solution to the challenges we’ve faced as homeowners,” Jonny says. “But we also want it to inspire people to see how technology can improve daily life. Our ambition is to create an autonomous organization where everything about homeownership is smooth, efficient, and worry-free.”

With ServiSol, homeowners don’t just resolve everyday issues—they transform how they experience their homes. This service is part of a broader vision to digitize and simplify homeownership for everyone, no matter where in the world they live.

Join ServiSol

Ahead of our consumer launch on January 15, 2025, we are inviting professional and reliable tradespeople to join the platform. Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Share this opportunity and register today to benefit from:

Exposure: Access a growing market of international homeowners.

Secure Payments: Guaranteed payment for your work.

Flexibility: Receive requests and adapt jobs to your schedule.

Sign up at ServiSol today and become part of the future of homeownership solutions—simpler, safer, smarter!

About ServiSol

Based in Stockholm, ServiSol is a company dedicated to providing trusted services for expats and holiday homeowners. Our platform is the go-to solution for connecting with top-rated professionals across a variety of services, making life easier for the international community and locals in Costa del Sol. For more information, please visit https://www.servisol.es and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

