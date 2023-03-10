It’s a typical nutty Thursday here at Big Technology headquarters. As usual, we have a major, breaking news story developing as we barrel toward the weekend. This time, it’s the “run” — or something like that — on Silicon Valley Bank, tech’s financial institution of choice. The company’s stock dropped 60% today and another 22% in after-hours trading. Its struggles could harm the broader economy.

News operations like Big Technology have two options at this juncture. We can tell you what we know. Or share what we’re learning. A newsletter is a terrific tool to say what we know. It’s concise, filled with facts, and should leave you with a concrete understanding of what’s going on. (As you know, I love sending these emails.) But for sharing what we’re learning? Podcasts are the perfect venue.

Big Technology Podcast is the companion show to this newsletter, and I use it to ask newsmakers, journalists, and analysts to bring us into breaking news stories as they happen — our guests also share insights that don’t neatly fit into story format. The podcast starts by asking what we don’t know. And it tries to get us closer to the truth by the end of each episode. It also tries to have some fun.

So, as this Silicon Valley Bank story rumbled on this evening, I brainstormed with Margins’ Ranjan Roy — who joins us every Friday to discuss the week’s news — about how we’d tackle it. And as we traded notes, I watched Axios business editor Dan Primack share insights on Twitter about what he was learning and asked him to join. So tomorrow morning, Ranjan, Dan, and I will dive into the story and we’ll have a new episode available in listeners’ feeds by noon eastern tomorrow.

Along with Big Technology Podcast’s Friday shows — which typically cover a number of topics — I host a weekly flagship interview on Wednesdays that gets deep into a single topic. Recently, for instance, I hosted Ben Smith of Semafor to discuss how social media platforms have abandoned news, and how news operations like his are responding (Apple, Spotify). Meta chief AI scientist Yann Lecun also stopped by a few weeks ago for our most downloaded show to date, a discussion of whether bots like ChatGPT bring us closer to human-level intelligence (Apple, Spotify).

We’ve also hosted great conversations with plenty of others, including Box CEO Aaron Levie, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. More great guests are on the way.

To those already listening, thank you. Big Technology Podcast is now in the top 1% of shows, per Listen Notes. And this month, it’s on track for its most monthly downloads ever. It’s been awesome watching it grow. And if you prefer to stick with just the newsletter, I appreciate that too. Thank you so much for being here.

We’ll be back next week, after SXSW, with our typical-length newsletter. In the meantime, please send me some scoops ;)

