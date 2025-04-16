Source: Snowfire AI (EZ Newswire)

AUSTIN, TX -- Snowfire AI, an emerging leader in artificial intelligence for executive decision-making, today announced Greg Genung as its founder and CEO following a $2.3 million pre-seed funding round from U.S.-based angel investors.

Genung will guide Snowfire AI’s goal to empower global business leaders with cutting-edge AI technology. With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and data analytics, Genung is uniquely positioned to lead Snowfire AI. Genung holds patents in cybersecurity and has driven innovation at Deepwatch, Rackspace, Intel471, Praetorian and as the founding employee of the Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), Genung united the $30 trillion retail industry with unified intelligence following the Target breach.

“Snowfire AI is here to redefine how executives make data-driven decisions and I’m thrilled to lead the charge. We’re not just building an AI tool, we are creating a brand new category of AI with our Adaptive Decision Intelligence platform, one that constantly analyzes data and processes information flow. Our aim is to help scale intelligent decisioning with our personalized AI platform that enables executives to make precision decisions across the entire business, in real time,” said Genung.

Snowfire AI will launch its platform later this month, designed to provide global business executives, military and government officials, and venture capital/private equity investors with unified decision intelligence AI insights from complex data sets. The Snowfire AI platform helps industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, high-tech, and manufacturing to deploy and enable cost-effective AI and decision making, harnessing growth, margin, and retention data at scale.

Genung’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for the company as it enters the AI space with the bold mission to transform how CEOs, their executive teams, and boardrooms use Adaptive Decision Intelligence to harness data investments and steer strategic direction in the age of AI.

Snowfire AI redefines executive decision-making through its patent-pending Adaptive Decision Intelligence platform. Synthesizing internal intelligence and external information data, it provides real-time, tailored insights at scale to empower data-driven leadership. Snowfire fosters growth, strengthens margins, and enhances retention by harnessing artificial intelligence to optimize operational efficiency, elevate performance, and deliver strategic outcomes. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Snowfire pioneers the advancement of data-driven leadership in the age of AI.

For more information call +1-844-SNO-FIRE or visit https://www.snowfire.ai.

