NEW YORK, NY -- Spacely Media is proud to unveil the beta launch of its revolutionary platform, Spacely:Transact for Print, officially launched on April 28, 2025. This pioneering marketplace fuses the enduring influence of print media with the streamlined efficiency of digital technology, marking a transformative shift in how print advertising space is traded.

Launching with just over $100 million in contracted gross merchandise value (GMV), Spacely:Transact for Print positions itself as a game-changing innovation in the media buying landscape.

The platform fundamentally reshapes the industry by eliminating friction points traditionally associated with print advertising transactions. Advertisers and publishers now have unprecedented access to a centralized, intuitive platform designed specifically to simplify the procurement and sale of print media. This groundbreaking approach leverages digital efficiency while amplifying the tangible impact of print advertising, delivering unmatched value for media professionals.

Already embraced by many publishers, from national giants to influential regional and niche local titles, as well as renowned global publications, Spacely:Transact underscores the widespread appetite for enhanced transaction efficiency and marketplace transparency. Its rapid industry adoption signals a new era in print media commerce, responding directly to the evolving demands of today's integrated advertising landscape.

David Coker, CEO of Spacely, commented, “Spacely:Transact for Print is more than just an evolution; it’s a revolution in the media marketplace. Our vision was to seamlessly merge print’s undeniable influence with digital’s agility and transparency, and we're thrilled to see this vision realized. We’re committed to continuously innovating, empowering our partners, and driving significant advancement within the premium offline media ecosystem.”

Looking forward, Spacely is dedicated to expanding its suite of products and enhancing platform capabilities, including deeper integration with out-of-home (OOH) and sponsorship media. The company remains at the vanguard of marketplace innovation, setting new standards for integrated media transactions.

