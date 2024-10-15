Orlando, FL -- Statusphere, a leading micro-influencer marketing platform that automates the entire influencer marketing lifecycle, is today launching new features built to transform how brands discover and collaborate with TikTok Shop affiliates.

TikTok Shop Collabs add-on, Statusphere’s proprietary one-click solution, enables brands to filter the platform’s community to target creators approved for TikTok Shop collabs and requires a TikTok Shop product link within their posts, guaranteeing that every collaboration results in a shoppable social post.

Combining Statusphere’s TikTok Shop Collabs with Instant TikTok Spark Ad Codes further optimizes brands’ influencer marketing efforts, making it easier than ever to seamlessly create shoppable ads on TikTok.

Statusphere’s TikTok Spark Ad Codes enable users to purchase Spark Ad codes from creators more quickly and easily, enabling brands to:

Save time: Move organic posts to ads in two clicks, without the need to negotiate with creators

Centralize content: Identify new ads to run in one place, and build a library of Spark-ready content

Maximize strategy: Optimize the campaign and reward creators all from one platform

Combined, TikTok Shop Collabs and Spark Ad Codes offer a seamless way to maximize return on investment within the rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem on TikTok where 70% of users discover new brands and products (Source: TikTok Marketing Science Global Retail Path to Purchase conducted by Material August 2021).

“Identifying a creator after a lengthy search only to chase down a collaboration that never materializes into a post is an exhausting process for brands. Without any assurance or guarantee that content will be posted, brands are increasingly turning to Statusphere to build scalable solutions to streamline TikTok collaborations. We bring order to influencer collaborations, and these product features are a significant step forward in optimizing TikTok campaigns,” said Kristen Wiley, founder and CEO of Statusphere.

Statusphere’s newest features offer a robust and scalable solution to ensure every campaign yields measurable results so brands can focus on outcomes, not logistics. Key product benefits include:

Automated creator matching: Statusphere’s advanced targeting technology eliminates the need for brands to search for creators. Brands set specific targeting parameters from Statusphere’s 250+ first-party creator data points and are automatically matched with creators who meet precise criteria like exercise habits, personal style, and TikTok Shop status.

Deal minimums: Unlike TikTok’s native tools, Statusphere guarantees that every campaign yields a minimum number of posts, reducing the risk of abandoned partnership deals.

Guaranteed TikTok Shop links: Creators who opt into TikTok Shop Collabs are required to include a TikTok Shop product link in their content.

Seamless content approval: Statusphere’s platform handles creative briefs and content reviews, ensuring each post aligns with the brand guidelines without email negotiation and communication.

Product gifting and fulfillment: Brands leverage Statusphere’s warehouse and fulfillment tech to eliminate 100% of logistics tasks and seamlessly deliver products to creators as part of their TikTok Shop collaborations.

About Statusphere

Statusphere is a platform that helps brands scale micro-influencer marketing in a fraction of the time. By leveraging first-party data and automation, we simplify the creator collaboration process and guarantee content that aligns with brand goals, ultimately boosting ROI. For more information about Statusphere’s TikTok Shop features, please visit https://joinstatus.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Dilday

sam@joinstatus.com

###

SOURCE: Statusphere

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire

https://eznewswire.com/newsroom/statusphere-launches-tiktok-shop-collabs-driving-campaign-efficiency-for-cpg-advertisers