SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Strategikon, a leader in advanced clinical trial business solutions, has announced a strategic alliance with Danforth Advisors, leading provider of integrated business, clinical and commercial support services for life science companies. This partnership is set to accelerate long-term customer value by combining Danforth’s domain consulting expertise with Strategikon’s innovative software solutions, including Clinical Maestro® and VISION, creating a seamless approach to clinical business transformation.

“The collaboration between domain consultants and software solution providers is paramount for driving sustainable value, breaking resistance to change, and ensuring long-term adoption of new technologies. Our ongoing work with Danforth Advisors in process improvement, change management, and clinical outsourcing has already shown significant results in these areas,” said Anca Copaescu, the CEO of Strategikon.

“Danforth is committed to delivering maximum value for clients, and that includes the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to increase efficiency in the supplier selection, negotiation, contract and relationship management processes that are critical to outsourced drug development,” said Rene Stephens, Managing Director of Danforth’s Clinical Business Operations practice. “This collaboration expands the reach and impact of our team’s expertise, helping sponsor companies navigate the development path with confidence and efficiency.”

About Strategikon

Strategikon is dedicated to reducing costs and accelerating the market readiness of medical innovations through tailored, cloud-based solutions for clinical trial planning, outsourcing, and vendor management. Its flagship platforms, Clinical Maestro® and VISION, replace antiquated manual processes with streamlined, end-to-end management tools designed to enhance operational efficiency while mitigating regulatory risks. For more information, visit www.strategikonpharma.com.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the life science industry’s trusted partner for strategic and operational support across business, clinical, and commercial functions. The company advises and executes in the areas of finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, risk management, clinical and regulatory, market research, and commercial readiness and launch. Founded in 2011, Danforth has partnered with more than 1,500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, and London. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

