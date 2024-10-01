SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Strategikon, a leading provider of innovative solutions for clinical trial business operations, is excited to announce the release of VISION 4.3, a major update to its award-winning VISION platform. The latest release introduces powerful new features designed to streamline R&D vendor management, improve evaluation processes, and enhance decision-making for sponsors and clinical operations teams.

The VISION platform is widely used by biopharmaceutical companies to manage vendors, automate workflows, and ensure compliance with clinical trial standards. With version 4.3, VISION takes a leap forward by offering even greater functionality, flexibility, and customization for users.

“At Strategikon, our customers are at the heart of every innovation we bring to the VISION platform. With the release of VISION 4.3, we have listened to our users’ needs and delivered new tools that will empower them to manage their clinical trials more efficiently and effectively,” said Anca Copaescu, CEO, Strategikon. “Our goal is to simplify complex processes such as vendor evaluation, issue tracking, and compliance and category management, so our customers can focus on what truly matters—bringing life-saving therapies to patients faster.”

Key New Features in VISION 4.3

1. Advanced Question Engine and Evaluation Surveys

The new Question Engine feature revolutionizes the way sponsors evaluate vendors during clinical trials. With this feature, sponsors can manage both qualitative and quantitative questions in a unified system, making vendor evaluations more comprehensive and structured. All evaluation questions are consolidated into a single library, categorized for easy access, saving time and increasing efficiency in vendor onboarding and business qualification. An easy import/export function enables bulk updates for questions, saving further time and reducing manual errors.

Users now have complete flexibility in designing vendor surveys by creating questions in various formats (multiple choice, short text, dropdowns, and numeric formats). This enhanced survey capability enables clinical teams to conduct thorough evaluations of their vendors, ensuring that vendors meet both qualitative and quantitative performance benchmarks. The ability to send surveys in bulk and manage scoring efficiently streamlines the entire vendor capability evaluation process.

2. Enhanced Vision Dashboards

VISION 4.3 introduces highly customizable dashboards for sponsors and clinical teams to access key metrics related to vendors, work orders, audits, and more—all in an intuitive and flexible format. These dashboards allow clinical operations teams to visualize vendor category data in a personalized view based on their role, allowing them to drag and drop dashboards, hide or display specific data. Dashboards dynamically update when filters are applied, providing real-time insights into vendor performance and trial progress. Users also have vendor-specific views which allow them to see dashboards tailored to the specific vendor’s data, improving decision-making accuracy.

3. Comprehensive Issue Tracker System

Another game-changing feature in the new VISION release is the Issue Tracker system, enabling sponsors to maintain comprehensive oversight of all vendor-related issues, ensuring compliance with industry standards and minimizing trial delays due to unresolved risks. It includes new tools to track, manage, and resolve vendor-related issues, significantly improving compliance and operational efficiency, which are complementary to Quality Management Systems.

Users can easily track issues by vendor, priority, and severity, with filtering options for streamlined management, adding comments, attachments, and updates, ensuring all stakeholders are informed in real-time. They can also generate detailed reports to analyze vendor performance and issue resolution, with options to export data for further analysis.

4. Audit Trail for Compliance and Security

In response to increasing regulatory demands, VISION 4.3 includes an enhanced Audit Trail feature. This audit trail ensures that sponsors can meet regulatory requirements for documentation and maintain a secure, compliant clinical trial process. Detailed tracking of user actions within the system ensures transparency and accountability throughout the vendor management process. Once audit logs are recorded, they are immutable, ensuring a reliable and secure history of user actions. Users can filter and export audit logs based on specific parameters, making it easier to meet compliance requirements. Actions such as user logins, data edits, and document downloads are all tracked to ensure full transparency.

5. New Rate Card Types

To improve cost management, VISION 4.3 introduces new rate card types, allowing sponsors to better control and manage vendor pricing. The system now supports both standard and custom rate cards, making it easier to handle different pricing models. Custom rate cards can accommodate non-standard pricing agreements, providing greater flexibility in vendor negotiations. Rate cards can be configured and updated within the platform, ensuring accurate cost tracking for clinical trials.

Strategikon's VISION 4.3 release represents a significant advancement in clinical trial vendor management, delivering new tools that enhance operational efficiency, compliance, and data-driven decision-making. By incorporating features like the question engine, customizable dashboards, and comprehensive issue tracking, VISION empowers biopharmaceutical companies to manage their vendors with greater precision and insight.

About Strategikon

Strategikon is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to revolutionizing clinical trial business operations and driving efficiencies across the drug development lifecycle. Their flagship platform Clinical Maestro is recognized for its advanced capabilities in centralizing and automating critical functions across the clinical outsourcing lifecycle by supporting professionals engaged in R&D procurement, budget development, contracting, vendor category and performance management. Clinical Maestro addresses longstanding challenges by modernizing clinical business operation transactions and empowering pharmaceutical companies to make data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, and optimize resource allocation throughout the entire R&D process. For more information, visit https://strategikonpharma.com.

