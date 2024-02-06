SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Strategikon, provider of cloud-based solutions that optimize and accelerate the budgeting, planning, outsourcing, and vendor management of clinical trials, has recently closed an over-subscribed $7.0M Series A1 financing round. This achievement underscores the high demand and investor confidence in Strategikon's pioneering technologies and strategic vision within the pharmaceutical sector.

The round was oversubscribed. Investments came from Osage Venture Partners, Debiopharm Innovation Fund, HearstLab, Golden Seeds, and other highly reputable investors. Strategikon serves global pharma and biotech clients across the U.S., Europe, and Japan. With this round of funding, Strategikon plans to further build out the sales, and customer success teams to support and scale growth.

"We originally invested in Strategikon in 2021 and have seen the company grow dramatically since that time while expanding their product footprint and serving some of the largest global pharma companies. Anca Copaescu and her team have embedded deep domain knowledge into the Clinical Maestro solution and the market is rapidly responding. We are pleased to invest additional capital in the business and are excited to see the next phase of the Strategikon journey," said Nate Lentz, Managing Partner at Osage Venture Partners.

"This milestone underscores the shared belief in Strategikon's vision to redefine strategic intelligence in the pharmaceutical landscape. As we embark on this exciting journey, the trust and partnership from our esteemed investors fuels our commitment to innovation, driving us to new heights in shaping the future of strategic decision-making. Together, we are poised to amplify our impact and set a transformative course for the pharmaceutical industry, guided by a collective vision of excellence and success," commented Anca Copaescu, CEO of Strategikon.

"Debiopharm Innovation Fund is dedicated to advancing clinical development by supporting innovative solutions. We believe Strategikon has made great strides in revolutionising clinical trial operations with its unique software platform, Clinical Maestro, that transforms the way clinical trials are planned, budgeted, and sourced. By replacing outdated methods with their platform, they provide business users with actionable insights and faster processes. Together, we plan to shape a future where clinical trial operations will be revolutionised in terms of rapidity, accuracy, and efficiency," said Vincent Lepreux, Investment Principal of Debiopharm Innovation Fund.

"We have all been impressed by Anca and are excited to welcome her to the HearstLab community. She knows her business and her numbers and is forthright about the company’s key successes and challenges. Her go-to-market strategy is sensible, and she is positioned with this raise to accelerate growth globally via direct sales and partnerships with professional services organizations," says Beth Devin, HearstLab’s Co-Lead, who oversees HearstLab’s Series A investment pipeline.

"From the beginning Golden Seeds believed in Anca and her team's ability to bring a much-needed product to the marketplace. They have listened to customers and built a company that responds to those customers. Golden Seeds has continued to reinvest in Strategikon and are pleased to see other investors joining in supporting Strategikon as it accelerates its growth," said Debra Kemper, Partner, Golden Seeds Venture Fund.

Strategikon’s mission is to lower the cost and expedite the time to market of new medical treatments through built-for-purpose cloud-based solutions that improve and accelerate the planning and outsourcing of clinical trials. The company’s flagship product, Clinical Maestro®, replaces manual processes and outdated procurement tools with a modern end-to-end outsourcing management platform, while also reducing regulatory compliance risk related to vendor oversight. The system was developed and nurtured by financial and clinical business operations executives with both Sponsor and Clinical Service Provider experience. Our founders believed there had to be a better way—and so they created one.

