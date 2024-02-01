SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Strategikon, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with a top 20 pharmaceutical company. This partnership will leverage Strategikon's cutting-edge Clinical Maestro® platform to enhance global sourcing and vendor performance management capabilities, revolutionizing the landscape of clinical trials.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Strategikon's commitment to delivering transformative solutions that optimize clinical trial business operations and drive outsourcing efficiency in the pharmaceutical sector. Through the utilization of Clinical Maestro, Strategikon’s partners aim to streamline core sourcing processes and elevate vendor performance management to unprecedented levels of effectiveness.

"This multi-year partnership represents a testament to Strategikon's commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the pharmaceutical industry. We are confident that our partnership will yield transformative outcomes, drive operational efficiency, and accelerate the pace of clinical trial execution," said Anca Copaescu, CEO at Strategikon. "This partnership underscores the value of our Clinical Maestro platform in addressing critical challenges faced by pharmaceutical organizations, across the spectrum of clinical trial planning, sourcing, and strategic alliance management."

For more information about Strategikon and its innovative solutions, visit www.strategikonpharma.com.

About Strategikon

Strategikon is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to revolutionizing clinical trial business operations and driving efficiencies across the drug development lifecycle. Their flagship platform Clinical Maestro is recognized for its advanced capabilities in centralizing and automating critical functions across the entire clinical outsourcing spectrum by supporting professionals engaged in R&D procurement, budget development, contracting, vendor category and performance management. Clinical Maestro addresses longstanding challenges by modernizing clinical business operation transactions and empowering pharmaceutical companies to make data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, and optimize resource allocation throughout the entire R&D process.

Media Contact

Karen Wills

617-899-0986

kwills@strategikonpharma.com

###

SOURCE: Strategikon

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire

https://news.eznewswire.com/news/strategikon-forges-multi-year-partnership-with-top-20-pharmaceutical-company-for-clinical-maestro-platform