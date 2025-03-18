SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Strategikon, a leader in clinical trial outsourcing and vendor management solutions, has announced the launch of VISION 4.4, an advanced upgrade designed to provide biopharma and CROs with greater control, efficiency, and security in clinical trial vendor management. This release introduces enhanced system customization, improved data visualization, and advanced vendor role management, directly addressing key industry challenges such as vendor oversight, trial efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

A recent study by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development found that 75% of biopharma professionals cite data inconsistencies, vendor access issues, and inefficient reporting as major obstacles in clinical outsourcing.

VISION 4.4 tackles these challenges with three significant enhancements:

System & Custom Fields centralizes control over all standard and custom fields, ensuring seamless data consistency across teams. This significantly reduces manual data errors by up to 50%, addressing a key industry pain point where fragmented data across multiple platforms causes delays in decision-making and compliance risks.

Configurable Listings & Views improves trial efficiency through personalized dashboards and customizable views. Users can filter and display only the most relevant vendor data, reducing data retrieval time by 50%. The ability to save preferred views and export reports exactly as displayed eliminates the need for manual adjustments, streamlining vendor oversight and ensuring accurate reporting.

Vendor Role Management focuses on security and compliance upgrade that introduces granular permission controls, ensuring vendors can only access the data relevant to their role. Organizations have reported annual losses of up to $3 million due to unauthorized data access, highlighting the need for stronger oversight. VISION 4.4 also includes bulk role management, enabling faster onboarding and reducing security risks associated with manual permissions updates.

“With VISION 4.4, we are delivering what the industry has been demanding—greater control, visibility, and efficiency in vendor management,” said Anca Copaescu, CEO of Strategikon. “By integrating AI-powered customization, advanced reporting, and enhanced security features, we are empowering biopharma teams to make faster, data-driven decisions while ensuring compliance and operational excellence.”

