San Francisco, CA -- Strategikon, a leading provider of advanced clinical business solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sira Sight.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven site cost intelligence. This collaboration aims to integrate global investigator grant data with Strategikon’s Clinical Maestro® PORTOFOLIO, creating a comprehensive and cutting-edge platform for clinical trial cost benchmarking. Strategikon and Sira Sight plan to deliver these integrated capabilities in the second half of 2025.

Site costs, which typically represent 20% to 60% of total trial costs, are a critical component of clinical development. Ensuring Fair Market Value (FMV) in site budgets is essential to comply with global regulations and maintain ethical standards. However, the industry faces challenges with outdated and geographically limited data sources for FMV, resulting in elongated negotiations, delayed study start-up and increased trial costs.

“Integrating reliable site cost benchmark data with Clinical Maestro PORTOFOLIO, our advanced service cost prediction engine, represents a major step forward in bringing transparency to the total cost of executing a clinical trial,” said Anca Copaescu, CEO of Strategikon. “The partnership with Sira Sight leverages AI and sophisticated predictive models to deliver an integrated solution, further solidifying Clinical Maestro’s position as the market leader in global clinical cost benchmarking.”

Eric Gildenhuys, CEO of Sira Sight, added, “Sira Sight brings the power of Artificial Intelligence to the acquisition, transformation, and harmonization of site budget data at global scale. By collaborating with investigator sites, CROs, and biopharmaceutical companies, we are delivering the next generation site cost negotiation marketplace and reliable FMV data, addressing one of the industry’s major bottlenecks—site contract negotiation. The collaboration with Strategikon brings two major data sources, site and service cost under a unified umbrella.”

Mark Weinstein, Chairman of the Strategikon Board of Directors, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Strategikon’s solutions are transforming and modernizing clinical business operations. Expanding our PORTOFOLIO offering with investigator cost intelligence is a strategic investment that will drive significant value for our clients.”

About Strategikon

Strategikon’s mission is to lower the cost and expedite the time-to-market of new medical treatments through purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that enhance clinical trial planning, outsourcing, and vendor compliance. Its flagship solutions, Clinical Maestro® and VISION, replace manual processes and outdated procurement tools with modern, end-to-end outsourcing management platforms, while reducing regulatory risk associated with vendor oversight. For more information, visit www.strategikon.com.

About Sira Sight.AI

Sira Sight.AI is the pharmaceutical industry’s first AI-driven site budget negotiation marketplace. By working with clinical research sites, CROs, and pharmaceutical companies, Sira Sight aims to deliver site cost intelligence at global scale to provide reliable Fair Market Value (FMV) and a comprehensive Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) negotiation toolset.

For more information and to inquire about data partnership opportunities, visit www.sirasight.ai or contact Eric Gildenhuys at eguildenhuys@sirasight.ai.

