LONDON, United Kingdom -- Xoralia, the Microsoft 365-integrated policy management software, has published new research showing consistently high policy attestation rates across its customer base. The study, which analysed attestation data from a representative sample of customers, reveals that over 77% of organisations using Xoralia achieve attestation rates above 75%. Notably, 27% of customers reported rates in the 95–100% range, while more than half achieved 90–100% completion.

Attestation refers to the process by which employees formally acknowledge that they have read and understood a policy. It’s a key part of compliance in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education and social services—where regulations require businesses to ensure staff are aware of and adhere to critical policies and procedures.

Xoralia’s consistently high customer attestation rates point to the strength of the platform’s dedicated attestation features. These include automatic notifications and reminders, dashboards showing policy completion at team and organisational level, and visibility for line managers into the status of mandatory reads within their teams. Managers also receive alerts for overdue attestations, making it easier to chase non-completion and ensure compliance.

In addition, Xoralia offers advanced attestation tools like built-in quizzes. These allow companies to verify employee comprehension of policies, not just that a document was opened or ticked off. Quizzes can be configured with pass marks and repeat limits to ensure compliance is meaningful, not just procedural.

The study acknowledges that high attestation rates are influenced by a range of factors beyond technology. Industry regulations, company culture, leadership tone, and internal policy discipline all contribute. But the findings suggest that Xoralia’s user-friendly interface and strong reporting capabilities significantly reduce the friction typically associated with policy attestation.

“Xoralia was designed with real-world compliance teams in mind,” said Dan Hawtrey, CEO of Content Formula, the company behind Xoralia. “We’ve invested in features that make it easier for employees to complete their mandatory reads and for managers to monitor and drive completions. These high attestation rates are a reflection of that focus.”

The platform’s reporting tools also provide compliance leaders with clear visibility of attestation progress, allowing them to identify areas of risk and demonstrate compliance to auditors and regulators.

Xoralia is used by organisations ranging from 100 to 100,000 users across sectors including financial services, manufacturing, energy and healthcare. Its seamless integration with SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 means customers can deliver attestation workflows within the tools employees already use—removing the need for standalone systems or complex integrations.

To learn more about Xoralia’s policy attestation features and how to improve compliance across your organisation, visit xoralia.com.

