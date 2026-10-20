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Big Technology

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Jonny Levy Therapy's avatar
Jonny Levy Therapy
1h

Comparing AI safety to financial auditing is a useful frame, but auditors only exist because we stopped trusting companies to grade themselves, and most of what he describes here is still companies grading themselves.

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BobD443's avatar
BobD443
8h

Whatever happened to “Do no evil?” 🤬

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2026/oct/22/finland-google-felling-trees-datacentre?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

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