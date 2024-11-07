The 2024 election was one for the gamblers. Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi played a significant role in a U.S. presidential contest for the first time, correctly forecasting the outcome. Silicon Valley’s VCs loudly backed Trump, betting he’d win and deliver a return. And Elon Musk turned X into a megaphone for his Trump endorsement, putting all $44 billion on red.

Did these bets pay off? And who lost? Here’s a rundown of 2024’s winners and losers in a bonus edition of Big Technology:

Winner: Prediction Markets