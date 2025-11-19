Source: Terrabank (EZ Newswire)

MIAMI, Florida -- Terrabank has teamed up with Miami Dade College (MDC), in partnership with Grovear LLC, to roll out an intensive artificial intelligence (AI) training program for all employees, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to innovation, empowerment, and long-term career development.

The custom program, known as the AI Clinic, is designed to raise the level of AI proficiency across the bank’s workforce. The curriculum is tailored to Terrabank’s needs with modules designed for senior leadership, managers and staff.

Terrabank expects the AI Clinic to strengthen its operations across all departments, while creating measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency and customer service.

“We believe AI isn’t just a trend but a powerful tool that will help us reach the next level of sustainable, profitable growth,” said Antonio Uribe, president and CEO of Terrabank. “This bank-wide training reflects our investment in our people. Empowering them with AI knowledge is the foundation for improving our business and serving our community more effectively.”

More than 130 employees from every department are expected to complete the course, which combines online learning with in-person workshops. By the end of the program, participants will be able to program their own AI agents, apply a variety of AI tools to their daily work, and design solutions that improve efficiency and service quality.

The AI Clinic is offered through MDC’s AI Center and its School of Continuing Education & Professional Development. Employees will complete 20–25 hours of online study and then participate in up to 12 hours of workshops to apply their learning safely and ethically.

MDC is a national leader in AI education, having launched Florida’s first associate and bachelor’s degree programs in applied AI.

The instruction is led by Dr. Jose Fernandez-Calvo, a consultant, researcher, and educator specializing in AI and digital transformation. Dr. Fernandez-Calvo, who holds advanced degrees from the University of Miami, the University of Oxford, and Universidad de Buenos Aires has worked with global companies, universities, and government institutions. At MDC, he pioneered innovative AI education programs that focus on practical skills, prompting and agent development.

“AI empowers people, it doesn’t replace them,” said Pedro A. Santos, executive director of Emerging Technologies at MDC. “This program is about giving Terrabank employees the tools to grow, learn, and lead in the digital economy.”

