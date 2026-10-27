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Abhishek Pan's avatar
Abhishek Pan
17h

Ongoing model changes gets underestimated on that list. Every provider deprecation forces a migration, and a team that kept a few hundred real requests with known-good answers can rerun them in an afternoon. Without that set, the regression testing ends up happening in the support queue.

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Roger Chua | The Long Game ♟️'s avatar
Roger Chua | The Long Game ♟️
1d

Useful 👌

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