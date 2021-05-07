Welcome back to Big Technology. This week, I offer some perspective on the Facebook Oversight Board after speaking with board member Julie Owono. First, here’s a word from our new sponsor for May, Flatfile:

The Facebook Oversight Board is Making the Most Of Its Limited Power

The hot takes have poured in following the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision on Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the ‘independent’ board — made up of third parties selected by Facebook — announced it would uphold Facebook’s ban of the former president while asking Facebook to come up with something less arbitrary than an ‘indefinite’ suspension. People called the board a threat to democracy, a Facebook branding campaign, an insufficient check on Facebook’s power, and something more powerful than the United Nations.

In reality, the board is a feeble institution funded and designed by Facebook — not a boogeyman upon which we should project all our fears — but it’s starting to assert itself in some very interesting ways. Facebook originally tasked the board with reviewing content moderation decisions, the least consequential of all choices Facebook makes, but it’s now moving into content policy and pressing Facebook on product design choices, which matter much more.

The board’s Trump decision captures its growing determination to expand beyond its remit. On January 7, 2021, Facebook suspended Trump indefinitely, claiming his posts condoned the Capitol riot and could lead to more violence. Facebook then referred the decision to the board, asking it to review the ban. Instead of rubber-stamping this decision, or overturning it, the board came back to Facebook and essentially said, ‘We can’t find an indefinite suspension anywhere in your rulebook, so make some rules and come back to us.’ In doing so, it pointed out that some of Facebook’s most important content moderation decisions are made on the whims of its leadership, and it told the company to write better policy to prevent that from happening so often.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” the board wrote. “The Board declines Facebook’s request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty.”

The board wasn’t simply turning the Trump decision back to Zuckerberg, as many pundits declared. It was going beyond its capacity as a content moderation review board and demanding Facebook write new policy, moving it closer to the company’s fundamentals. “The Board,” Stanford law professor Nate Persily said, “has expanded the range of powers it possesses.”

There are three layers of decisions that shape social media companies’ fate. The least consequential, yet most talked about, are content moderation decisions. These choices are one-off, don’t change the underlying nature of the products that produced them, and ultimately matter little in the long run (I’ve described these as the ‘Outputs’ vs. The Machine’). More consequential are content policy decisions. When you make these choices, you can potentially change how a platform runs, leading to lasting change. Content policies are opaque, platform-generated, and poor targets for public outrage, so they’re rarely discussed.

The Oversight Board, however, saw an opportunity to take aim at content policy. It understood Facebook is invested in its long-term viability, and it bet that the company would prefer to address its policy concerns over delegitimizing the board entirely. So it played chicken with Facebook. If Facebook refused to go along with the board’s demand to make indefinite suspensions less arbitrary, it would risk undermining the whole project.

“Regular users,” Julie Owono, a Facebook Oversight Board member, told me, “should expect transparency, they should expect clarity in the rules, they should expect that the rules are applied the same way to everyone and not in an arbitrary way.”

The board then took it a step further. It decided to push Facebook on its most consequential decisions: how it builds its products. In its report, the board noted that it asked Facebook how its design decisions may have contributed to the January 6 riot. Facebook did not answer the question. It’s not obligated to answer. But the fact that the board is asking these questions from within — using the legitimacy that Facebook itself bestowed upon it — means something. The board, only a few months into its young life, is clearly not interested in playing within the parameters Facebook set up for it.

For all the talk of how Facebook is a victim of groupthink, filled with techno-optimists, and unable to see beyond its own version of reality, there is a world in which this board cuts through the self-mythology and injects the company with a set of critical voices. “They need the guidance, and we're here to provide it,” Owono said. These are the voices Facebook so desperately needs.

