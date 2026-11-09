Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, head of the world’s second largest company and the backbone of the AI buildout, has admitted to an affair with a woman that U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy. His board is unsure whether Nvidia‘s or U.S. state secrets were compromised, and has opened an investigation.

In an AI story filled with twists and turns, this could be the biggest bombshell yet. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has run it for 33 years, is as close to a single point of failure at Nvidia as any CEO is to any company. He has 60 direct reports, has led the firm since its inception, and has built a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as pressure to limit export of his chips to China has intensified.

Huang remains Nvidia CEO for now, but his ability to keep the seat may depend on what the board finds.

Here’s a look at some key points in the scandal and what might happen next:

This isn’t a “simple affair”

On Sunday, November 8, Huang sent an email to Nvidia employees saying, “I owe my family and all of you an apology.” He had been unfaithful to his wife, he said, acknowledging that his family, colleagues, and shareholders deserve better. Some, including Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, said they hoped (or believed) it was a “simple affair,” but it’s not that.

Beyond the affair, the real issue is that Huang’s love interest, ex-Megaspeed International executive Alice Huang, is someone the United States government believes passed information to the Chinese government while building data centers with Nvidia’s help in Asia. There’s simply no getting away from this detail. This isn’t just an affair, it’s a corporate and national security issue.

The unseen risks

Nvidia’s board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised” but there are ways sensitive information could have been exposed without Huang’s intent or knowledge. “Was she ever alone with his phone or computer, say when he got up to use the bathroom?” asked Sinocism writer Bill Bishop.

Huang recently took a phone call from President Trump mid-panel at a conference. There could’ve been texts or emails with the president that would’ve been of interest to Chinese intelligence. The real damage from the affair could’ve been done via sloppiness vs. explicit leaks.

Nvidia’s policy credibility takes a major hit

Huang had been the loudest (and most effective) voice in the U.S. lobbying against export controls of semiconductors to China. And he’s gotten a lot of what he wanted. Late last year, for instance, the Trump administration approved the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips to China (despite the risks). Now, Huang will have little credibility in the debate, and the incident could lead to stricter export controls being put into place, impeding Nvidia’s business.

Huang also denied the affair publicly, initially saying there was nothing “unusual or unexpected” about the relationship. The lying will stick with him for a while.

China: An own goal?

One of the more mystifying aspects of this story is why China would set a honeypot for Huang, given that he was the most effective advocate for selling AI chips to China in the U.S. Some have hypothesized that Huang became such an advocate because he was compromised. The more likely scenario is China saw it as a win either way: Don’t get caught and you potentially get key information about U.S. semiconductor plans. Get caught and the backbone of the U.S. AI industry is thrown into crisis. They got the latter.

China denies the allegations.

The Winners: Dario and Google

Nvidia’s turmoil will be an opportunity for Anthropic and Google. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has been calling for export controls to China for years, putting him at odds with Huang. Now, Amodei will be able to advocate for his agenda with less resistance. Google, which sells TPU chips that compete with Nvidia’s GPUs, also has a window to capitalize on its competitor’s woes. Google today announced two new TPU variants, with one built especially for work in governments and highly regulated industries. Good timing.

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What’s next for Jensen: Hearings in Washington

The timing could not be worse for Huang, whose scandal arrives at the exact moment anti-AI Democrats are about to take power in Congress. Artificial intelligence is unpopular in the United States and was bound to be the subject of hearings. Now, the newly empowered Dems could have their first target: A high-profile, close friend of Trump who stepped into the wrong honeypot. Staffers are probably already salivating at the clips their bosses will generate for X and YouTube.

Will Jensen stay on as Nvidia CEO?