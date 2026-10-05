Anthropic’s revenue and (sizable) losses leaked last week ahead of the company’s much anticipated IPO. But there’s much more data that shows how the company is faring vs. the competition.

This week, let’s look at how Anthropic’s Claude is growing and how it compares to rivals like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Grok, and Muse.

Below are some signals based on a range of data provided to Big Technology by the analytics firms Similarweb and Apptopia:

Claude is winning time away from ChatGPT

ChatGPT users that downloaded Claude spent more time on average on Claude, with ChatGPT users spending 13.5% less time in ChatGPT in the month after downloading Claude, Apptopia data shows

Claude downloads are healthy but slowing

Claude’s monthly US downloads went from nearly 670K in January to a peak of 7.42 million in March, Apptopia also noted downloads dropped to 3.26 million in September.

Claude’s March surge outgrew the entire market.

Claude’s download gain from January to March (+6.75M) was bigger than the entire gain across all apps (+6.46M), per Apptopia.

Claude isn’t tiny anymore

After starting the year with just 1.4% of daily active user market share across AI apps, Claude rose to 14.9% in September, according to Apptopia. Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s DAU market share fell from 41.8% in January to 30.7% in September.

Claude’s website is also skyrocketing

In August, Claude’s website hit 950 million visits with 111 million unique visitors, according to Similarweb, marking year-over-year growth of 540% and 562% for both metrics. Claude’s share of website traffic versus other top AI assistants rose from 2% to 9.6% as ChatGPT’s share fell from 79% to 57%.

Claude users stay longest

In September, Claude had the highest average minutes per DAU (27), ahead of Grok (23.4) and ChatGPT (23.1), Apptopia said.

Enterprises are using Claude much more

Claude’s SSO login traffic (Similarweb’s proxy for enterprise usage) has roughly jumped 4x since March.

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How Claude compares to rivals

Most people choose just one bot

More than 80% of users actively use just one chatbot, according to Apptopia, with another 10% using two and a small fraction using just three. Apptopia also found that Muse users open the app almost as much as ChatGPT and Claude, but spend less time on it.

ChatGPT is the stickiest app