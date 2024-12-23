Atlanta, GA -- The National CIO Review, in partnership with the Executive Council of the CIO Professional Network, is proud to announce Dave Hatz as the recipient of the 2024 CIO Cup™. Now in its fifth year, this prestigious award celebrates technology leaders who embody innovation, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to the greater tech leadership community.

Dave Hatz has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to fostering education and connection among his peers. Through his active leadership within the CIO Professional Network, Dave has been instrumental in facilitating member-only roundtable discussions that encourage meaningful dialogue and the exchange of actionable insights. Guided by the principles of Connect, Collaborate, and Contribute, he exemplifies the spirit of the CIO Cup, enriching the collective wisdom of the CIO community.

A Career of People-First Leadership

With over two decades of experience aligning technology and services to business challenges, Dave has consistently driven financial performance, efficiency, and customer experience. His people-first leadership approach prioritizes enabling teams to reach their full potential through clear expectations and accountability.

Reflecting on his journey, Dave shared: “In my career, I’ve learned that being a technology leader isn’t solely about technical expertise. It’s about management, leadership, and understanding business impact. I’m humbled by this recognition and grateful for this incredible community of peers who continuously inspire and enrich my work.”

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

Dave joins an esteemed group of past CIO Cup winners, including:

Kiran Palla, Internal Revenue Service (2023)

Harsha Bellur, James Avery Jewelry (2022)

Lonnie Snyder, Special Olympics USA Games (2021)

Phil Crawford, CKE Enterprises (2020)

Each of these leaders has significantly impacted the technology field through innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. Dave’s contributions build on this legacy, ensuring the CIO Cup remains a hallmark of leadership excellence.

Recognizing the 2024 Distinguished Members

Alongside the CIO Cup, the CIO Professional Network celebrates its 2024 Distinguished Members for their exceptional contributions to the community:

Jerry Heinz, Genvid

Phil Stevens, Janus International

Harsha Bellur, James Avery Jewelry

Leon Kallikkadan, Atrium

Stephen Greco, NYC-Based Media Analytics Company

Tim Ryan, Aegis Sciences Corporation

William Novak, Meaden & Moore

Beth O’Rorke, Commonwealth Care Alliance

Kiran Palla, Internal Revenue Service

Lonnie Snyder, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

About the CIO Cup

Presented by The National CIO Review and the CIO Professional Network, the CIO Cup highlights the pivotal role of leadership and collaboration in advancing the tech industry. By recognizing individuals who drive innovation and foster community impact, the CIO Cup underscores the importance of collective growth and shared success within the technology sector.

About The National CIO Review

The National CIO Review (TNCR) is the leading voice for CIOs and IT leaders, championing insightful thought leadership and providing critical analysis on the latest trends in technology. TNCR aims to inform and inspire the technology executives who are shaping the future of business. To learn more, visit https://nationalcioreview.com.

