Atlanta, GA -- The National CIO Review (TNCR) is back with its latest edition of CIOs on the Move, spotlighting the newest wave of technology leaders making their mark. This monthly roundup features CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs stepping into exciting new roles, celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the tech world.

This edition highlights 42 leaders taking on key positions at organizations like General Motors, Boeing, Shake Shack, 7-Eleven, and the Department of Homeland Security. It’s your go-to guide for keeping up with the latest leadership shifts, industry trends, and the growing demands of IT leadership.

“Our CIOs on the Move feature helps organizations, peers, and aspiring leaders stay in the know about the latest leadership moves and draw inspiration from the incredible careers shaping the future of IT,” says Emily Hill, Managing Editor at TNCR.

Stay in the loop on tech leadership insights by registering with The National CIO Review: https://nationalcioreview.com/sign-up.

Read the full article here: 42 CIOs On the Move

About CIOs on the Move

CIOs on the Move is one of The National CIO Review's most anticipated features, highlighting key executive movements within the technology industry. Each month, TNCR provides an updated curation of the latest appointments, promotions, and transitions among CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other technology leaders.

About The National CIO Review

The National CIO Review (TNCR) is the leading voice for CIOs and IT leaders, championing insightful thought leadership and providing critical analysis on the latest trends in technology. TNCR aims to inform and inspire the technology executives who are shaping the future of business. To learn more, visit https://nationalcioreview.com.

