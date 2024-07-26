You’ve decided to start a podcast. Great, you’re in the right place!

I’m a longtime journalist and the host of Big Technology Podcast, a show that does 1 million+ downloads annually. So let me tell you everything you need to know to get going.

Recording

Riverside recording studio

To begin with, you’re going to need to record your show. Do not do this on Zoom! Zoom audio sucks. The best way to get good audio is to use purpose-built podcasting software. This software, like Zencaster or Riverside, records your audio and your guest’s audio on the browser —giving it a locally downloaded feel, not some Voip garbage — and then makes the tracks available for download soon after. I’ve used both, and like Riverside the most.

Mixing

Riverside post-recording view, including the option to mix and export audio and video.

Once you have two tracks (or however many guests you are hosting) you will need to mix the audio. Riverside will do this for you right in the software. You can also learn how to edit with software like Adobe Audition for even better control and quality. I recommend putting in the time to learn Audition, or hiring an editor. But if you can’t, you can mix within Riverside and be mostly fine.

Hosting

Megaphone

Podcasting is RSS based, so you will need to host your episodes on a podcast hosting platform. The hosting platform connects with podcast apps like Apple Podcast and Spotify and farms our your new episodes as you publish them. I use Megaphone for this. Redcircle has free hosting and an ad network that can help you start making money relatively quickly. If you’re just starting out, Redcircle is a good bet.

Microphone + Audio

Audio quality is crucial. It’s so good on most podcasts these days that it’s not worth compromising on your audio setup. To do it right, use the following products (no commission):

Shure SM7B Dynamic Vocal Microphone [Amazon] Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface [Amazon] Monoprice XLR Male to XLR Female Cable [Amazon] Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 2.0 Fast Charger Cable [Amazon] NANYI 1/4'' Male to 1/8'' Female Stereo Headphone Adapter connect Cable [Amazon] Wired headphones of your choice

Video

So many podcasts on YouTube today get around 30 - 110 views per show. That said, many others get great reach out of doing video and putting it on YouTube, LinkedIn, and elsewhere. I’d say try video but keep in mind how much work you’re putting in. If you’re working your ass off to get clips out that get 57 views and 3 likes, it might be worth sticking to audio.

Analytics

Once you get up and running on a hosting platform, you will start creating accounts on the podcast app platforms, like Spotify, Apple, etc. Once you do this and publish episodes, you will have access to these platforms’ analytics. Don’t get overly concerned with these analytics, but do listen to them. If you see people sticking around for an entire episode (see above), you’re doing something right. If your average listen time is 17 seconds, it may be time to retire. Pay attention to how your different intros and ad breaks impact retention.

That’s what you’ll need to get started!

I’ll update if I think of more. Feel free to comment below with questions, etc. And subscribe to Big Technology!