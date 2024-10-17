New York, NY -- The Real Feel, the first real-time human sentiment and insights platform for people and businesses, today announced that it has officially launched in the U.S.

Revolutionizing the way organizations understand human sentiment, The Real Feel polls Americans each week about how they are feeling. Through its platform, visual heatmap, and AI capabilities, it can now break down sentiment across gender, age group, race, political party, and other demographic attributes. The platform has already collected sentiment data from its first week, revealing intriguing trends, including the happiest demographic, the saddest demographic, and the happiest weekday. All data is packaged into weekly reports and files available for purchase.

The Real Feel's ability to collect and analyze real-time sentiment data across various demographic groups provides unique and valuable insights into the emotions and opinions of Americans. This data will be crucial for organizations' understanding of macro trends, as well as consumer behaviors and preferences across different segments of the population, especially as the 2024 Presidential Election approaches.

The company, founded by Lisa Hu, a three-time entrepreneur, is leveraging her experience in technology and media to bring this first-to-market solution to fruition. "We are thrilled to launch The Real Feel at such an important moment. Organizations of all types need better access to real-time sentiment data to make informed decisions—whether it's launching a product that customers will love, passing laws that truly reflect what people want, or decoding the behavior of specific demographics and understanding why. Our goal is to create a more nuanced understanding of how people are feeling and tie the data to decision-making across various industries."

The Real Feel will expand its reach and gather sentiment data tailored to different private and public sectors, as well as develop deeper trend reporting and future analysis tools to provide more valuable insights.

For more information, please visit The Real Feel at https://www.therealfeel.ai.

About The Real Feel

Founded in 2024, The Real Feel is the first real-time human sentiment and insights platform for people and businesses. By capturing and analyzing sentiment data in real time using polling and AI, we enable individuals to track their feelings and provide businesses with detailed, anonymous insights to inform better decisions. Our diverse customer base includes data and marketing intelligence companies, financial institutions, tech firms, brands, agencies, government institutions, and media organizations. For more information, visit therealfeel.ai.

Media Contact

Lisa Hu

+1 917-805-5220

lisa@therealfeel.ai

###

SOURCE: The Real Feel

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire

https://eznewswire.com/newsroom/the-real-feel-the-first-real-time-human-sentiment-platform-launches-nationwide