Big Technology

Big Technology

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M3736's avatar
M3736
18hEdited

You are certainly right about the 3 ways in which AI was thought out. I only noticed two, using AI very little and for a short time. In chatGPT - the intense, even overwhelming action as an agent, and in Copilot - the action as a friend (which I admit annoyed me, being unsolicited and I disliked it, although I understand that it can be useful for some users). There were also obviously wrong answers, followed not by the recognition of the mistake, but by praise for my "insight"! I really did not expect flattery from AI! Et tu, AI?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Kantrowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture