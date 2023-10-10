September 26, 2023 6:42 AM EDT (EZ Newswire)

DALLAS, TX -- Transitiv, a leading provider of collaborative analytics and data infrastructure solutions for franchise brands, is pleased to announce its ranking as the 5th top technology supplier in Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious "Franchise Top Supplier" list.



"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing robust, scalable solutions that empower franchises to optimize their operations," said Christian Pillat, CEO of Transitiv. "This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication and the strong partnerships we've built within the franchise community."

About Transitiv



Transitiv specializes in offering cutting-edge analytics and data infrastructure services. Our platform enables franchise brands to make data-driven decisions, streamlining operations, and maximizing ROI. Our solutions are designed to be collaborative, ensuring seamless communication and operational efficiency across the franchise network.



About Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Top Supplier List



The Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise Top Supplier" list is an annual ranking that celebrates the best suppliers in various industries. The list is compiled based on various criteria, including innovation, leadership, and performance, and aims to guide franchise brands in selecting the most reliable partners for their business.



