NEW YORK, NY -- Shop TODAY has awarded plant-powered skincare brand TruSkin® a beauty award for its best-selling Vitamin C Facial Serum. The brand, currently a top trending brand per NielsenIQ, is thrilled that its hero product won best budget vitamin C serum.

Made with sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP), a gentle and effective form of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and MSM, the serum encourages brighter, firmer, healthier skin without stripping the skin. With over 90,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this product is the highest-rated vitamin C serum on Amazon.

Last week, the brand also received two 2024 SELF Beauty Awards for products launched in the past year: The Longevity Depuffing Eye Cream and Vitamin C Gentle Face Scrub.

Made with a unique blend of Bakuchiol, coffeeberry extract, and lingonberry stem cells, the Longevity Depuffing Eye Cream was designed with sensitive skin in mind. It is formulated to help reduce under-eye puffiness and brighten the eye area with an antioxidant-rich blend of nature’s finest ingredients. Bakuchiol—a plant-based and less irritating retinol alternative—reduces the look of under-eye wrinkles and improves firmness. Rich in caffeine, coffeeberry extract helps to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, while lingonberry stem cells protects the skin from blue light damage and oxidative stress.

"For anyone looking to reduce under eye puffiness, this eye cream is a great option," said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a New York City-based dermatologist. "The combination of Bakuchiol, coffeeberry extract and lingonberry stem cells really helps promote youthful skin."

The second product, the Vitamin C Scrub, is made with yuzu lemon, Tahitian white sand, and SAP. The former is a powerhouse citrus fruit packed with vitamin C, which is a natural source of brightening benefits. Found on the beaches of Bora Bora, Tahitian white sand has an ultra-fine texture, making it a natural and gentle exfoliator. These ingredients combine to create a creamy cleanser for all skin types.

"This scrub is a great option as it works to brighten the skin and eliminates dead skin cells without leaving the skin feeling dry or irritated, making it a great option even for those with sensitive skin," commented Dr. Garshick. “Combining yuzu lemon with sodium ascorbyl phosphate helps to leave the skin glowing.”

The Vitamin C Facial Serum (2 oz) retails for $38.99, the Longevity Eye Cream is $24.99, and the Vitamin C Scrub is $11.99. All three are available on Amazon, www.TruSkin.com, and select TruSkin® retailers.

Note: These products will be on sale on Amazon next month during Prime Day 2024. The Vitamin C Serum will be 46% off, the Longevity Eye Cream will be 35% off, and the Vitamin C Scrub will be 20% off.

About TruSkin

TruSkin® was founded on the belief that skin health is fundamental to overall health and wellbeing, and is committed to nurturing skin health from the outside in with our purposeful, plant-powered blends, intentionally chosen to work with skin, not against it. With its "skin friendly skin nutrition" motto, TruSkin® formulas are also cruelty-free, dermatologist and clinically-tested, manufactured in the USA, and clean (with no parabens, sulfates, phthalates or PEGs). TruSkin®'s formulas can be used in a customizable way to adhere to all of your skincare needs. From cleansers and toners to serums and moisturizers, there’s a product or even a combo of products for every skin type.

TruSkin® is a Wellbeam Consumer Health brand and is available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and other retailers.

About Wellbeam Consumer Health

Wellbeam Consumer Health is a diversified portfolio of differentiated wellness brands, including TruSkin, EU Natural, and BioTRUST. Wellbeam is accelerating its brands by expanding on its eCommerce strength and leadership, building out a growing omni-channel retail presence, and launching meaningful new product innovation. Wellbeam brands aim to make a difference by enabling people to reach their wellness goals and live healthier lives. Wellbeam is backed by American Pacific Group. For more information, please visit wellbeam.com.

Media Contact

Sophie Reardon

AMP3 PR

sophie@amp3pr.com

###

SOURCE: TruSkin

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire

https://app.eznewswire.com/news/truskin-vitamin-c-facial-serum-wins-shop-today-2024-beauty-award