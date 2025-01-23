NEW YORK, NY -- UnlistedHomes.com, a platform designed to reveal off-market property opportunities, has launched Unlisted for Agents. The platform provides real estate professionals with a streamlined approach to navigating the off-market space, helping buyers struggling to find what they need through traditional listing platforms. By offering access to a comprehensive property database and actionable insights, the platform supports agents in connecting buyers and sellers for private, off-market home sales.

Unlisted is currently granting exclusive access to Unlisted for Agents on a ZIP code-by-ZIP code basis to high-performing real estate agents. The partnerships are designed to allow vetted agents to be an important local resource for buyers and homeowners who are considering private, off-market home transactions.

While agents provide the critical local market knowledge and insights, Unlisted's technology supports agents, buyers, and homeowners with:

Comprehensive Property Profiles

The Unlisted platform includes detailed profiles for every home in the country, not just those listed for sale. “Currently, less than 5% of homes are listed for sale in any given year. Unlisted shows you the other 95%,” said Katie Hill, founder and CEO of Unlisted. The profiles are designed to be a valuable resource for homeowners, buyers, and agents.

Enhanced Tax Records

Unlisted for Agents integrates tax record data into the platform, presenting it in a more user-friendly and navigable format. This feature allows agents to quickly assess property histories and identify potential matches for their buyer clients. "Unlisted transforms the raw data in the tax records and creates a profile for every property; this is something completely new.” says Melanie Hayes, agent with The Heider Company at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Curated Off-Market Home Lists

The platform curates lists of off-market homes based on the specific needs of buyer clients. These lists highlight properties where homeowners may be open to selling privately, providing a targeted way to explore opportunities that align with buyer preferences.

Zip Code-Based Market Presence

Agents can secure exclusive access to entire ZIP codes, linking their name to every property profile in the selected area. This ensures that homeowners and buyers looking for information can connect directly with a trusted local expert. This feature is designed to establish a strong presence within a local market and foster stronger connections with potential clients.

Unlisted for Agents focuses on simplifying the off-market process by combining data-driven insights with tools designed for efficiency. The platform will aim to support agents in identifying new opportunities and serving their clients with greater precision.

For more information or to explore the platform, visit UnlistedHomes.com/Agents.

About Unlisted

Unlisted is an AI-powered real estate technology platform designed to reveal off-market property opportunities. By leveraging machine learning, the company creates more dynamic, efficient market opportunities for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals. For more information, visit https://unlistedhomes.com.

