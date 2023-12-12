NEW YORK, NY -- The Media Mix, a leading online publication focused on the media and marketing ecosystem, today announced an exclusive partnership with EZ Newswire, a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses to create and publish their news on premium outlets. Available only on EZ Newswire, businesses will now be able to publish their news and announcements on The Media Mix and tap into its prestigious and growing audience of thousands of media and marketing executives. This partnership is EZ Newswire’s second Substack distribution deal and comes on the heels of its collaboration with Big Technology, which marked the industry’s first deal of its kind.



EZ Newswire is an AI-powered platform and integrated publisher network that enables businesses to seamlessly create and publish their news to exclusive media outlets. Since its launch in May, the company’s offering has attracted a wide range of customers, including Priceline, College of Charleston, and hundreds of businesses in over 800 cities and towns across the country. EZ Newswire added The Post and Courier, a Pulitzer Prize winner and South Carolina’s paper of record, to its exclusive publisher network in August and Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology in October. Also in October, EZ Newswire was selected out of 400 startups as the winner of HearstLab’s pitch competition.

Founded by Claire Atkinson, a veteran breaking news journalist for outlets such as Business Insider, NBC News, NY Post, and Ad Age, The Media Mix is a growing independent media company covering news and views about the power players in global media—and the technology and marketing companies that influence it.

The inclusion of The Media Mix in EZ Newswire's exclusive network enables customers to gain exposure with senior executives operating globally in the media industry and to amplify the voices and stories that are shaping its future. This collaboration complements EZ Newswire’s existing distribution channels and continues to extend the platform’s footprint in new and thriving forms of media.

"I'm delighted to be joining as a partner of the EZ Newswire publisher network and providing readers of The Media Mix with a source of relevant business news. I'm also proud to support female-led entrepreneurship, especially in media and AI. EZ Newswire is a great tool for those thinking beyond traditional distribution points to connect with smart audiences," said Claire Atkinson.

Added Caitlin Kelly, co-founder of EZ Newswire, "Adding The Media Mix to our distribution network is incredibly exciting for our customers in the media and marketing ecosystem. Not only are we creating avenues for content creators like Claire to engage better with her audience, but also building the bridge between our customers and niche independent media companies whose qualified audience matters."

About The Media Mix

The Media Mix is an independent media company founded by Claire Atkinson in 2023. Since our debut, our audience has steadily grown and includes thousands of media and marketing decision makers. For more information on The Media Mix, please visit and subscribe at https://themediamix.substack.com.

About EZ Newswire

EZ Newswire is a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to create and publish their news. Our technology produces professional announcements in minutes with no writing or public relations experience required, while our exclusive publisher network guarantees placement to ensure the news reaches the right audience. From Main Street to Wall Street, find out why thousands of organizations trust us to power their headlines at www.eznewswire.com.

