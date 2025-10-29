Source: VIVAZEN (EZ Newswire)

PHOENIX, AZ -- Halloween is a time for creativity, connection, and celebration, but it can also mean long nights, overstimulation, and sugar crashes. This year, VIVAZEN® invites consumers to enjoy the fun while maintaining balance with two of its most popular functional products: Energy + Focus and Relax & Unwind.

The VIVAZEN Energy + Focus product is designed to provide functional energy* drawn from natural botanical ingredients. Unlike many energy drinks that rely on large doses of caffeine, VIVAZEN’s formulation delivers its effects without the jitters and crash associated with caffeine. Whether preparing costumes, attending late-night events, or juggling work and family commitments, this formula may help users stay alert and focused* naturally.

After the festivities, the VIVAZEN Relax & Unwind Shot offers a way to transition the body and mind toward calm. Made from plant-based ingredients that support relaxation and stress relief, consumers report that it eases tension and helps with calm. It may be ideal for winding down after trick-or-treating, parties, or simply a long day of preparation.

“Our products are about alcohol-free balance,” said Bryan Derr, chief operating officer at VIVAZEN. “Halloween is the perfect example of when people want energy and joy without sacrificing rest or well-being. With VIVAZEN, you can embrace the excitement of the season, and still feel great the next day.”

VIVAZEN’s line of functional products, including Energy + Focus, Relax & Unwind, and other targeted formulas, are available online at www.vivazen.com and through authorized retailers. All VIVAZEN products are made with rigorously tested, plant-based ingredients and contain no synthetic ingredients or controlled substances.

For over a decade, VIVAZEN has delivered trusted, high-quality botanical supplements that provide people with functional wellness without compromise. Rooted in centuries of herbal wisdom and backed by modern innovation, VIVAZEN is a functional, feel-good alternative for those who want to live—and feel—on their own terms. Join the millions who trust VIVAZEN to Feel Great™ naturally, and visit feelgreatbotanics.com.

VIVAZEN products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

