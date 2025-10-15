Source: VIVAZEN (EZ Newswire)

PHOENIX, AZ -- As the “Sober October” movement continues to grow, many consumers are rethinking their relationship with alcohol and exploring ways to feel good naturally. VIVAZEN®, a leading botanical wellness brand, offers a practical, plant-based alternative for those seeking options that don’t come with a hangover.

The Natural Energy Shot is crafted to support focus using natural botanicals rather than synthetic stimulants. It provides alertness that helps users stay focused during social events, workouts, or long workdays without the jitters or crashes associated with caffeine. The Stress Relief Shot, formulated with mindfully selected botanicals, is designed for its potential to ease tension.

Users report that together, these products provide a holistic approach to daily balance: energy when needed and calm when it counts. For many people taking part in Sober October, VIVAZEN’s products represent an easy swap for alcoholic beverages or over-caffeinated energy drinks that may disrupt sleep or well-being.

“Sober October isn’t just about abstaining, it’s about discovering what makes you feel clear, capable, and connected,” said Steve Curtis, CEO of VIVAZEN. “Our products align with that philosophy. They help people support their energy and emotional wellness naturally, without trade-offs.”

VIVAZEN products are made with carefully sourced plant materials and are independently tested to ensure quality and consistency. The company’s formulas are free from synthetic additives, controlled substances, and harmful adulterants.

The full VIVAZEN lineup, including the Natural Energy and Stress Relief Shots, is available online at www.vivazen.com and through select retail partners nationwide.

For over a decade, VIVAZEN has delivered trusted, high-quality botanical supplements that provide people with functional wellness without compromise. Rooted in centuries of herbal wisdom and backed by modern innovation, VIVAZEN is a functional, feel-good alternative for those who want to live—and feel—on their own terms. Join the millions who trust VIVAZEN to Feel Great™ naturally, and visit feelgreatbotanics.com.

VIVAZEN products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

