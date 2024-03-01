NEW YORK, NY -- Walkspan, a company that revolutionizes the real estate industry, today announced that it recently launched the beta version of their neighborhood intelligence platform designed to fully complement the property search engine used by all real estate companies. Five brokerage companies in the NYC area and Florida with a total of 102 users are actively beta testing the platform. The website plugin is easy to embed and comes in white label format.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 78% of Americans are willing to pay more to move to walkable neighborhoods. NAR is an American trade association for those who work in the real estate industry. It has over 1.5 million members, making it the largest trade association in the U.S. including NAR's institutes, societies, and councils, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The organization holds a U.S. trademark over the term "Realtor".

The integration of Walkspan's neighborhood intelligence platform with property search engines provides real estate professionals with comprehensive data on walkability, safety, amenities, and more. This allows them to better serve their clients by offering properties in desirable neighborhoods that align with their preferences and lifestyles.

In the future, Walkspan plans to expand their beta testing to additional markets and continue refining their platform based on user feedback and data analysis.

Readers can find more information about Walkspan by visiting https://walkspan.com.

About Walkspan

Walkspan is a New York-based data-driven and location intelligence technology firm with a deep commitment to improving urban life. Our mission is to leverage our expertise to serve the real estate sector, guiding it towards a future where every neighborhood is designed with the pedestrian in mind. Our offerings, including our one-of-a-kind neighborhood search platform, are essential tools for real estate professionals seeking to provide their clients with the best possible living environments. For more information, visit our website at https://walkspan.com.

Media Contact

Bernardita Calinao

bcalinao@walkspan.com

###

SOURCE: Walkspan

Copyright 2024 EZ Newswire

https://app.eznewswire.com/news/walkspan-launches-beta-version-of-neighborhood-intelligence-platform