Elon Musk and OpenAI will go to trial this week in a case that should be filled with drama and juicy revelations.

You’re probably going to hear a lot about personality conflict between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. But here’s what’s at stake in the case, and what the outcome might be:

This is a legal battle over whether OpenAI lawfully evolved from a nonprofit, breaching an agreement to operate as a charity that the founders — including Musk, who invested $38 million — made at its inception.

Musk’s lawsuit hinges on two claims: Breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment. OpenAI has denied the allegations, arguing that its structure had to evolve to recruit talent and build new AI systems. It also countersued Musk and xAI, claiming they interfered in OpenAI’s relationships with investors, customers, and employees.

The stakes are high. Musk is asking the court for OpenAI and Microsoft to give up as much as $134 billion, which he says should be directed to OpenAI’s charitable mission through a restructuring that would force it to operate entirely as a nonprofit.

If the case reaches the remedy phase, the judge would decide how much each company would pay. Musk is also asking the court to remove Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman from the company.

The court could hear testimony from a list of high-profile tech execs that includes Musk, Altman, Brockman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. Others on the list include ex-OpenAI board members Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner.

Timeline & context for the case:

The liability phase will be heard by an advisory jury, which would offer a nonbinding verdict for the judge to consider.

The judge plans to give Musk and OpenAI each 22 hours to present their case in the liability phase, with Microsoft getting 5 hours.

If Musk gets past the liability phase, the remedies phase is expected to begin May 18, which would have new time allotments for each party.

Some are placing bets on whether Elon will win his case. As of Sunday night, around $390,000 in bets have been placed on Kalshi since mid-January, with the platform estimating his chances at 49.9%.

Pre-trial filings are full of colorful claims in documents from all parties, including emails and other rhetoric. Here’s two:

“Obviously we’d comply with/aggressively support all regulation.” - Sam Altman (May 2015) in a May 2015 email to Elon Musk.

“Because we don’t have any financial obligations, we can focus on the maximal positive human impact and disseminating AI technology as broadly as possible.” — Sam Altman to Elon Musk email (December 2015)

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OpenAI’s exclusivity agreement with Microsoft is over, making room for Amazon and Google to sell its models via their cloud platforms.

On Sunday night, less than 24 hours before OpenAI heads to court, OpenAI published a new blog post from Sam Altman titled “Our Principles.”

Meta and Amazon signed a multibillion dollar deal for AWS to power the social giant’s agentic AI efforts using Amazon’s Graviton CPU chips.

Google debuted a number of updates at Cloud Next 2026, including two new chips, a new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, a new Gemini Enterprise App, and an agentic data cloud.

OpenAI debuted GPT-5.5 (aka “spud”), which you can hear more about in Big Technology’s special edition podcast episode with Greg Brockman.

Meta reportedly plans to start installing tracking software on employee computers to monitor mouse movements and keystrokes for AI training data.

Google announced plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic just days after Amazon announced it would invest another $5 billion now and up to $20 billion more later on.

White House pushed out Collin Burns, a former Anthropic safety researcher, just four days into his new role on an AI safety team with the Commerce Department.

Nvidia-baked VAST Data raised $1 billion and is now worth $30 billion, a sign of how fast AI infrastructure companies are growing today.

Alex appeared on CNBC to discuss the Musk vs. OpenAI case this morning.

Listen to this great report about the case from NPR’s John Ruwitch (Alex is quoted).

It’s once again earnings week. Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are all scheduled to report results April 29. Apple, Samsung, Reddit and Roblox will all go a day later.

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