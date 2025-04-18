AI research firms keep telling us AGI is around the corner, and they’ve pointed to their improving performance on the ARC-AGI tests as evidence.

OpenAI’s o3 model, for instance, scored 75.7% on the ARC-AGI-1 test last year, a mark the foundation behind the prize called “a remarkable achievement” and a once-unthinkable milestone.

But what exactly is the test? And is high performance on this benchmark an indication that AGI is approaching?