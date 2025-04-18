What Exactly Is The ARC-AGI Test?
Successful models demonstrate they’ve learned formulas, not just facts, and can apply them in new scenarios.
AI research firms keep telling us AGI is around the corner, and they’ve pointed to their improving performance on the ARC-AGI tests as evidence.
OpenAI’s o3 model, for instance, scored 75.7% on the ARC-AGI-1 test last year, a mark the foundation behind the prize called “a remarkable achievement” and a once-unthinkable milestone.
But what exactly is the test? And is high performance on this benchmark an indication that AGI is approaching?