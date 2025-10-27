Source: Everle (EZ Newswire)

NEW YORK, NY -- Between government shutdowns, AI job displacement fears, and daily political whiplash, Americans are turning to AI to process their anxiety and confusion. But there’s a hidden cost: those vulnerable conversations are creating permanent records that could be used against you in background checks, custody battles, or security clearances.

Today, Everle launches Blob—the only AI companion where your mental health can’t become evidence.

Unlike ChatGPT, Character.AI, or Replika, Blob’s conversations are never used for training, never sold to third parties, and are fully encrypted. They cannot be subpoenaed or accessed by employers, insurers, or government agencies.

Blob is designed for “in-between times”—when you need to process what you’re feeling before you’re ready to talk to anyone. And unlike every other AI on the market, it’s built so that vulnerability can’t become a liability.

“People are processing real emotions with AI—job stress, relationship struggles, anxiety about the future,” said Tessa Adams, CEO and co-founder of Everle. “But most don’t realize those conversations could become part of their permanent digital footprint. We built Blob so you can think out loud without creating evidence that could haunt you for decades.”

Launching at the Inflection Point

Blob arrives as consumer trust in AI craters: 52% of Americans are now more worried than excited about AI’s role in daily life—yet they’re using it to process their fears about AI itself. The irony: those vulnerable conversations are becoming corporate training data.

Legal experts warn AI conversations could be weaponized in court cases, custody battles, and employment disputes. Mental health apps have already been caught sharing user data with advertisers (FTC, 2023).

Meanwhile, companies adopting “AI-first” strategies face consumer boycotts, and mental health apps churn more than 90% of users within 30 days. The market is demanding alternatives that don’t surveil, manipulate, or exploit.

How Blob Is Different

Blob operates on a subscription model (free trial; paid plans at $10.99 and $19.99/month launching November), meaning success depends on user trust—not data extraction.

Key features:

Conversations never used for AI training or sold to third parties

End-to-end encryption with no subpoena-able records

Emotionally intelligent design that validates feelings before problem-solving

24/7 availability for processing everyday overwhelm

Designed to reconnect users with themselves and others—not replace human connection

“Privacy isn’t a feature—it’s foundational architecture,” Adams said. “True privacy requires building differently from the ground up.”

Beyond Blob: Infrastructure for What’s Next

While Blob is powerful standalone, it’s the public gateway to Everle’s larger mission: building community infrastructure that depolarizes conversation and adds value back to humanity instead of extracting from it.

Everle’s platform is live but currently invite-only, with major updates rolling out soon. The platform will begin accepting applications to protect the quality and mission of the community being built—ensuring spaces designed for authentic connection, not algorithmic manipulation.

Early results validate the approach: 0% churn among current members. Blob users who demonstrate alignment with Everle’s values will receive priority consideration when applications open.

“We’re not building a better chatbot,” Adams noted. “We’re building the emotional operating system for what comes after surveillance capitalism. Everle is already live—proving you can create meaningful community without extraction. Blob brings that same philosophy to anyone who needs it.”

Availability

Blob is available now at heyblob.com. Users can try Blob free with up to 30 responses. Subscription plans launch November 2025.

About Everle

Everle is building emotional infrastructure that protects people instead of exploiting them. The company’s platform is live and invite-only, with applications opening soon for those who want to be part of depolarized conversation and authentic community. Blob is Everle’s first public product—an AI companion where vulnerability can’t become a liability. For more information, visit www.heyblob.com and www.everle.com.

Media Contact

Hello Everle

hello@everle.com

Kana Livolsi

CMO

kana@everle.com

###

SOURCE: Everle