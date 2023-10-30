Big Technology

Go 1-on-1 with the builders in the trenches creating the Big Tech products you love, hate, and have never seen.
Why Google Never Shipped Its ChatGPT Predecessor
Listen now (48 mins) | Big Tech War Stories debuts with Gaurav Nemade, the founding product manager of Google LaMDA, on why the smart chatbot never…
Alex Kantrowitz
Big Tech War Stories Podcast: Preview
Listen now (1 min) | Our new podcast debuts this week
Alex Kantrowitz
